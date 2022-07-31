AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

MADISON, Wis. — You can help make sure local kids have everything they need to start the school year with just a few clicks of a mouse. Our annual school supply drive with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is underway, and you can once again help without leaving home. An Amazon wishlist has been set up, allowing you to check a few items off of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ supply list and have those supplies shipped directly to their office for distribution.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO