AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

Registration open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season; volunteers needed
MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season. Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program that integrates running, but it’s far more than just a running program. It also teaches life skills like empathy and how to be a good friend while helping participants build confidence and kindness.
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
How you can donate school supplies with just a few clicks
MADISON, Wis. — You can help make sure local kids have everything they need to start the school year with just a few clicks of a mouse. Our annual school supply drive with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is underway, and you can once again help without leaving home. An Amazon wishlist has been set up, allowing you to check a few items off of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ supply list and have those supplies shipped directly to their office for distribution.
Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary
MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
Dane County Board of Supervisors Black Caucus unveils new plan for Jail Consolidation Project
MADISON, Wis. — The Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced a new plan for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project. If adopted, the new plan would resolve the county’s current impasse on the project due to the need for more funding to complete the plan as it stands.
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park...
Wisconsin volleyball reloading, not rebuilding
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lost a ton of experience from last season’s national championship team. Gone are Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes, Dana Rettke, and Giorgia Civita to name a few. But at the conference’s inaugural media day, Kelly Sheffield was confident this year’s team isn’t rebuilding.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m., with police reporting at the time that Jefferson was shot while he was outside. They believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Nick Herbig named to Bednarik Award watch list
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in college football on Monday. Herbig is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led UW in sacks and was third on the team...
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for medical attention. All southbound lanes of Stoughton Road were between Buckeye and Pflaum roads for two and a half hours due to the crash. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first reported the closure around 2:20 p.m.; the road reopened just before 4:50 p.m.
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
The man’s vehicle left the road, hit a fence, went airborne and then hit two parked vehicles on Trillium Court just east of High Point Road, the release said. He was cited for second-offense operating while intoxicated and taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold. The...
Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship
MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten released its preseason poll, and Wisconsin is projected to finish exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons: on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
Braelon Allen believes Badgers have best backfield in the nation
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers stepped up to the mic in Indy at Big Ten Media Days it was Big Ten title or bust. That theme carried over to their annual media day at Camp Randall, except Braelon Allen took it a step further. The sophomore running back...
Self-defense or intentional? Woman says nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following domestic disturbance Saturday in east Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman says her nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Saturday night, claiming it was done in self-defense after the man attacked her and her loved ones. The woman, who asked News 3 Now not to share...
Trial for former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double homicide delayed again
The 36-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of operating without consent while in possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to online court records. Prior to getting rescheduled for this summer, Randle-El’s trial was...
