ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

By Kathryn Merck
wglr.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Registration open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season; volunteers needed

MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season. Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program that integrates running, but it’s far more than just a running program. It also teaches life skills like empathy and how to be a good friend while helping participants build confidence and kindness.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

How you can donate school supplies with just a few clicks

MADISON, Wis. — You can help make sure local kids have everything they need to start the school year with just a few clicks of a mouse. Our annual school supply drive with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is underway, and you can once again help without leaving home. An Amazon wishlist has been set up, allowing you to check a few items off of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ supply list and have those supplies shipped directly to their office for distribution.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
wglr.com

Wisconsin volleyball reloading, not rebuilding

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lost a ton of experience from last season’s national championship team. Gone are Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes, Dana Rettke, and Giorgia Civita to name a few. But at the conference’s inaugural media day, Kelly Sheffield was confident this year’s team isn’t rebuilding.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Music Festival#Alcohol#Popular Music#Sauces#Wis#The Goodman Center
wglr.com

Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m., with police reporting at the time that Jefferson was shot while he was outside. They believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
BELOIT, WI
wglr.com

Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Nick Herbig named to Bednarik Award watch list

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in college football on Monday. Herbig is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led UW in sacks and was third on the team...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wglr.com

Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten released its preseason poll, and Wisconsin is projected to finish exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons: on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy