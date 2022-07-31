ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lionesses do England proud! The moment fans across the country erupted with joy as Chloe Kelly put England ahead in extra time to win Euro 22 final

By Jessica Warren, Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England’s Lionesses were the pride of Britain tonight after Chloe Kelly fired them into the history books after beating Germany at the Euros 2022 final 2-1.

It had been a tense 90 minutes with flying tackles and yellow cards peppering a highly-energetic match, watched by Prince William, Princess Charlotte and the men's team captain Harry Kane in the crowd.

As the Lionesses scored a second goal during the penalties, supporters cheered on Chloe Kelly, who scored her first international goal in extra time to given them the lead.

The crowd in Trafalgar Square chanted 'England' and erupted into celebrations at the second goal.

Samantha Isaac, 38, who lives in Essex, said it was 'a historic moment'.

'It's really important for women and girls to get this level of success and this many people here,' she said. 'I'm over the moon, they have worked so hard.'

Her daughter Evie Isaac, nine, who plays football, said it was 'exciting'.

The team are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women's football match.

The record of nine million was set during England's semi-final defeat by USA in the 2019 World Cup, according to ratings organisation Barb.

The Lionesses had been battling in extra time after being pegged back 1-1 against Germany after super sub Ella Toone's opener was cruelly cancelled out by Lina Magull.

As Toone scored the match's first goal, fans roared with the Lionesses as they stepped into the lead against Germany.

Supporters could be seen screaming with joy and leaping into the air as Toone scored, as spectators in Wembley went wild.

Supporters wearing England flags and face paint in London's Trafalgar Square were ecstatic as the point came in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdAu2_0gzzAP5e00
England fans celebrate in the stands after they won the women's Euro 2022 following Chloe Kelly's winning goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsWnI_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square after Chloe Kelly's winning goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Vi1_0gzzAP5e00
Women splash in a fountain in Trafalgar Square as they celebrate England's win thanks to Chloe Kelly's final goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAEWd_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate the final whistle by splashing in Trafalgar Square's fountains in the capital 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HaYO_0gzzAP5e00
Fans dance in the Trafalgar Square fountains as they celebrate the win following Kelly's final goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STPa5_0gzzAP5e00
Supporters cheer on England's second goal being shown on the big screen as they watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoD6B_0gzzAP5e00
Crowds went wild as the Lionesses scored a second goal during the penalties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLKcz_0gzzAP5e00
Fans at Newcastle's Central Park celebrate England's win at the end of the match following Chloe Kelly's victory goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seYUL_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square with cheers for England's Lionesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHlmj_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate at the Brighton Laines Pub as England win the Euro Women's cup final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKLPa_0gzzAP5e00
Spectators roar with joy as the game closes with an England win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfey7_0gzzAP5e00
An England fan displays a banner in Trafalgar Square after Chloe Kelly scored their second goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl71D_0gzzAP5e00
Fans cheer in Trafalgar Square as Kelly scores the winning goal for the Lionesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvMVS_0gzzAP5e00
Chloe Kelly pulled off her top after she scored her first international goal in extra time, giving England the lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NszB_0gzzAP5e00
England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XluGs_0gzzAP5e00
The Lionesses scored a second goal during the penalties, with supporters cheering on Chloe Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di8MD_0gzzAP5e00
Jubilant supporters erupt with joy as Kelly scores the team's second goal of the match 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnItc_0gzzAP5e00
Two women hug as they watch Kelly's winning goal for England, as crowds around them cheer in excitement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoLUH_0gzzAP5e00
England supporters celebrate after Chloe Kelly scored their second goal as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cilk_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate the second England goal in Aylesbury United WFC, the former club of Lionesses forward Ellen White
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7AhE_0gzzAP5e00
Supporters wearing England flags and face paint in London's Trafalgar Square were ecstatic as the point came in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcxPs_0gzzAP5e00
Supporters react to England's opening goal being shown on the big screen as they watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match being played at Wembley Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyOAG_0gzzAP5e00
Fans scream and cheer with joy as Toone scored, as spectators in Trafalgar Square going wild
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjFJ9_0gzzAP5e00
Supporters could be seen screaming with joy and leaping into the air as Toone scored, as spectators in Wembley went wild
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwD26_0gzzAP5e00
Inside the stadium, fans went wild as super sub Ella Toone scored the match's first goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckH7D_0gzzAP5e00
Deadlock broken! Ella Toone of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAr1A_0gzzAP5e00
Ella Toone had a near-instant impact as she broke to fizz a shot past helpless German keeper Merle Frohms to score

The Lionesses had been held by half time at the women's Euros final, despite dominating the opening 45 minutes - but surviving a major Germany goal scare.

But the introduction of Toone had a near-instant impact as she broke to fizz a shot past helpless German keeper Merle Frohms.

It was almost the perfect start for the team as Fran Kirby found Ellen White but she headed it straight to the keeper.

Later England put Germany under extreme pressure in the 18th minute after a series of corners threatened on goal, with Lucy Bronze's shot nearly squeezing past Frohms.

The Lionesses had peppered her goal with chances throughout the first half and fans may have been forgiven for wondering how they were not at least 2-0 up.

But Germany were not without their own threat, with one effort prompting a desperate goalmouth scramble to deny them a goal.

England's high-energy performance gave supporters plenty to hope for ahead of the final 45 minutes to come, with the match finely poised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrgYh_0gzzAP5e00
Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak celebrates England's first goal as he watches the Women's Euro 2022 Final in Salisbury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQWzR_0gzzAP5e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mm2B_0gzzAP5e00
Fans go wild in Bristol's most patriotic pub, The Three Lions, as the England team score their first goal against Germany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpyV3_0gzzAP5e00
A supporter in the stand at Wembley holds a sign celebrating the goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9KOq_0gzzAP5e00
Fans in Aylesbury United WFC, the former club of Lionesses forward Ellen White, in Bierton, Aylesbury, celebrate the opening goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjBTB_0gzzAP5e00
England fans celebrate England's Ella Toone scoring their first goal as they watch the match at Boxpark Croydon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGm3g_0gzzAP5e00
Fans celebrate England's Ella Toone scoring their first goal as they watch the match at Boxpark Croydon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1qza_0gzzAP5e00
Spectators in Trafalgar Square celebrate the goal scored by England's Ella Toone

The Lionesses have now been pegged back 1-1 against Germany after Toone's opener was cancelled out by Lina Magull.

It had been all square at half time but the introduction of Toone, 22, had a near-instant impact as she broke to fizz a shot past helpless German keeper Merle Frohms watched by a record 87,192 in the stadium.

But there was heartbreak minutes later as Magull worked her way into position to equalise, devastating England fans across the country.

With only ten minutes left, the game was left balancing on a knife edge with the ultimate prize at stake.

Dozens of ticketless fans were watching the match on their phones outside Wembley Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w06zN_0gzzAP5e00
Hordes of fans in Wembley stadium celebrate England's goal with signs and cheers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFCow_0gzzAP5e00
Fans at Newcastle's Central Park celebrate the first goal with their hands in the air, as they clap and cheer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1Xyw_0gzzAP5e00
Cheers erupt from Traflagar Square as Toone scored the first goal of the match

Supporters entering the stadium before 5pm had been largely positive and calm, with very little trouble for police.

However, those without tickets were still in the area after kick-off, opting to watch the match in nearby pubs or on their phones.

Craig Stephens, 58, and his wife Julie, 54, from Twickenham, south-west London, said: 'We just wanted to be around Wembley while the game was on, it really is historic.

'We're really excited and hope England can do well, but we know that Germany has been a dangerous opponent in the past.'

This morning the Lionesses' two biggest Royal fans had wished them luck and the future king was even there in person to cheer them from the stands.

The Duke of Cambridge posted a video to his official Twitter account this morning in which he and Charlotte shared their support for the Lionesses.

'We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!' Will exclaimed, before Charlotte chipped in: 'Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!'

As the game got underway Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed he was tuning in with Romy and Wilfred with a post on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aw10F_0gzzAP5e00
England football fans celebrate in Trafalgar Square as England score their first goal during the final against Germany 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MteG5_0gzzAP5e00
Goal! Joy erupts on the faces of supporters in London as they watch Toone take the first goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyuuP_0gzzAP5e00
Spectators jump into the air as they celebrate the first goal of the match during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hk3OD_0gzzAP5e00
A young child cheers among the crowd as the Lionesses score their first goal

