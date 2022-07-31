SRP FCU Names New President and CEO

www.cutoday.info
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta longtime CEO announces retirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James R. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie announced his retirement Wednesday. Under Davis’s direction, University Health Care System secured a $1 billion partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, Georgia’s largest healthcare system. “In Augusta, I’ve had the pleasure to...
Augusta to spend millions on employee retention
Augusta commissioners approve a plan for employee raises and bonuses due to concerns with vacancies in the city workforce the plan will cost millions
Tiny Home Guidelines For Augusta move forward
Augusta commissioners preparing to change city rules to allow for more affordable housing options
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven nursing graduates walked across the stage at Aiken Technical College to receive their pins during Monday’s nursing ceremony on campus. Staff at Aiken Tech say their students are entering a new era of patient healthcare and a job market that desperately needs them. Students...
New childcare center near Savannah River Site could become reality
Savannah River Site workers with children may soon have a more convenient option for childcare services. The Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization recently issued a request for information to learn the costs of building a childcare facility near but not on the site located southeast of Aiken. The SRS...
Columbia County prepares to head back to school ahead of new academic year
COLUMBIA Co. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is creating ways to improve kids learning abilities in schools, just before new academic year. Starting with their new five year strategic plan. “we’re very excited it will focus on areas such as curriculum support for students operations and facilities community involvement” said Michele Sherman, Associate Superintendent. […]
WRDW-TV
Parents, students excited for first day back in Columbia Co.
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic turned everything upside down for teachers when they transitioned to online learning. Now, as open houses welcome parents back in, some are very excited. The school year for Columbia County is two days away, and this year, it’s the parents excited for students to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 3
We’re continuing to check in on our local school districts on what students can expect this school year from safety to COVID precautions. Plus, Commission discusses what tiny home living could look like in Augusta. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
Sias verdict has commissioner demanding accountability
Augusta commissioners are looking at bringing in outside help when it comes to spending tens of millions of dollars from the next phase of the special purpose sales tax
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Regency Mall one step closer to revitalization
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Regency Mall may be one step closer to revitalization. Monday Augusta-Richmond County Planning Commission approved a petition for rezoning the property. The Regency Mall has been vacant for some time. Now the property owner, Cardinal Management Group, is ready to make changes. “Certainly the owner still wants to put forth […]
Anonymous donation covers school lunch debt for some in Aiken County
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous citizen, 19 students in 10 Aiken County public schools had their outstanding lunch debts paid. During the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on July 26, the board approved a donation of $1,657.97 to the School Food Services. The money will be applied...
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of soldier struck by lightning, killed at Fort Gordon
FORT GORDON, Ga. — A soldier who died after being struck by lightning during a training exercise in Georgia is being honored in his home state of Connecticut. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Master Sergeant Michael Clark, 41, for the next two days.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm
A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
Medical Minute: Veins & Arteries
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses the challenges doctors encounter when arteries are connected directly to veins in order to treat heart issues and kidney disease. The Medical Minute...
Comments / 0