Chippewa County Fair (2022)

kdmanews.com
Related
mprnews.org
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
kdmanews.com
Clarkfield Charter Area School Closes
On Tuesday, July 19th, the Board of Directors voted to close the Clarkfield Charter Area School due to loss of revenue. The projected number of students from Kindergarten through Fourth Grade was 34 students and the school feared that it might begin a school year without being able to finish it. Clarkfield Charter Area School lasted for 15 years. We’d like to thank all the teachers and staff for their hard work in the classroom!
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
kdmanews.com
FarmFest 2022 Events
FarmFest is being held from August 2nd-4th at the Gilfillan Estate located on HWY 67 between Morgan and Redwood Falls. 9:30am = Minnesota First Congressional District Candidate Forum. 10am = Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection. 10:30am = Congressional Candidate Forum on Ag and Rural Issues. 11am = Farm Safety Demonstrations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
In one rural Minnesota town, old buildings get new life as arts spaces
Farwell, Minn. has a population of about 50. It doesn’t have traffic lights or a gas station. But as of this summer, four buildings — most of its remaining town center — are now open as renovated arts and community spaces. Arts workshops, concerts, gallery shows and...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Willmar native writes paranormal thriller
(Willmar MN-) Willmar native Zack Thelen-Liebl has written a book called Chasing Shadows: Genesis. It's a paranormal thriller set in St. Paul in 1924... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Thelen-Liebl ran for mayor of Willmar 8 years ago, and now lives in Stillwater and works full time...
marshallradio.net
Fire damages home in Yellow Medicine County
GRANITE FALLS (KMHL) – A fire damaged a home in Yellow Medicine County Sunday. Firefighters from Clarkfield, Hanley Falls, Boyd, Cottonwood, and Granite Falls worked together to put the fire out and salvage a portion of the home. According to a press release, a volunteer firefighter was passing by...
voiceofalexandria.com
Grand Reopening for Boomerang in Alexandria
Boomerang Marine & Sports held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to celebrate its grand reopening at 1110 N Nokomis St. NE in Alexandria under new ownership. New owners Mike and Dave Pearo have rebranded the business with a new logo and website, expanded showroom, new product lines, and more.
kduz.com
Rural Dassel Man Arrested After Standoff
A standoff with authorities in Meeker County ended with the arrest of a rural Dassel man on a warrant for felony terroristic threats. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30pm Monday authorities responded to a person that was threatening to kill family members and harm law enforcement if they responded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
kdmanews.com
Jeff “FB” Gillund
Jeff “FB” Gillund, age 62, of Maynard, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of...
kdmanews.com
Jerri Moon-Hubel
Jerri Moon-Hubel of Montevideo passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Brookside Manor Memory Care at the age of 77. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements are with Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.
Man Killed in MN Motorcycle Crash
Marshall, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Indiana man is the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in western Minnesota Saturday night. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Dustin Lehman was driving a motorcycle north on Hwy. 23 south of Marshall when he left the roadway and crashed into the ditch shortly after 11 p.m. The report indicates Lehman was brought to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
kdmanews.com
Mavis Lewis
Mavis Lewis, 95, of Granite Falls passed away Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Granite Falls Health Care Center. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday August 9th at 11am at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls.
Comments / 0