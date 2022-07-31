PenFed Foundation Donates $50K to ASYMCA

www.cutoday.info
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom Handy
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
mymcmedia.org
County to Provide Health Event for Black Families
On Saturday, August 13, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a “Right from the Start” event that seeks to provide educational support for Black children and families, from the time of preconception through early childhood. The event is free to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White Oak Community Recreation Center. The center is located at 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20904.
themunchonline.com
181 E. Reed Ave. Unit #303
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath sun drenched end unit overlooking designer courtyard! Gleaming Oak Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with grand center island & SS appliances, great for entertaining. Secure garage parking space #49, roof-top terrace, on-site gym, party room & Storage unit #303. Only 1.5 miles to Crystal City Metro!
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the patio/balcony
This rental is located at 250 K Street, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,883 / 648ft2 – Patio/Balcony, Bike Racks, View. The Loree Grand at Union Place offers luxury studio, one and two apartment homes in Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Union Station, Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian National Museum exploring your new neighborhood is just steps away. Close to I-395, the H Street Corridor, shopping, dining and entertainment, you’ll find conveniences to meet your everyday lifestyle. Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have the amenities you’re looking for. You will enjoy beautiful District views and natural lighting with large closets to keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens feature elegant cabinetry and counter tops, large kitchen islands for entertaining and Energy Star appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming courtyard views. In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers our residents 24-hour Concierge services with package receiving, resident lounge with Java Bar, bike racks, on-site controlled access parking and Fitness Center including Transformation Fitness classes. Need some fresh air? Go for a run or stroll in the U.S. National Arboretum or the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Call, click or come by today and reserve your new home in Northeast D.C.
thezebra.org
Celebrating The Legacy Of Matt Gillette
Alexandria, VA – The Del Ray community hosted a celebration honoring neighbor, community leader, and Del Ray Business Association board member Matthew Gillette, who died in October 2021 at age 39. The activities included a clean-up of Four Mile Run Park to honor his service to the Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood, plus fund drives that raised over $10,000 for an educational fund for his young daughter, who was just 18 months old when he passed away.
DC Fire and EMS faces discrimination suit while it seeks more employees
Four Black female firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit against the district. The women claim they have been discriminated against by the department based on their race and gender. The suit also alleges they have been treated unfairly regarding pay and promotion. Plus, the department houses a "hostile work environment to black female firefighters."
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
NBC Washington
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
How a Maryland woman paid off $70,000 in debt and lost 50 pounds
Interest rate hikes are making it harder for consumers with credit card debt to pay off their balances, and with high inflation, many are racking up more debt.
fox40jackson.com
Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help
Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on “The Ingraham Angle.”. JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
popville.com
La Tejana Breakfast Tacos Grand Opening in Mount Pleasant August 6th!!
3211 Mount Pleasant St, NW previously home to Sabydee, Zabver and Adam Express. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Magnificent news from La Tejana’s IG: “Grand Opening August 6th“. “Inspired by the countless taquerias that co-founder and McAllen, TX native Ana-Maria Jaramillo grew up with on both sides of the Texas-Mexico border, La Tejana offers a slice of the rich culinary traditions of the Rio Grande Valley in DC. With house-made flour tortillas and simple, no-frills ingredients made from scratch with mucho amor and no corner cutting, La Tejana seeks to pay homage to the countless mom-and-pop taquerias that we can’t get enough of across the state of Texas. La Tejana was born out of necessity – we don’t want to live in a DC without legit breakfast tacos, and you shouldn’t either.”
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
Women who filed lawsuit against DC Fire and EMS describe pattern of ‘marginalizing Black women’
"That diversity stuff they're talking, no. That's BS," said Jadonna Sanders, referring to a recent recruitment push by DC Fire and EMS. "They're just doing that because they know they have a problem."
