ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Not Asleep in Massachusetts: CUs Raise Quarter-Million Dollars for ‘A Bed for Every Child’

By eZ Systems, CUToday
cutoday.info
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cutoday.info

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Cradles to Crayons brings back annual Backpack-a-thon

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cradles to Crayons has brought back its Backpack-a-thon, preparing 70,000 backpacks with school essentials. The organization started its mission in 2012 to provide clothing and school supplies to homeless and low-income children. “Cradles to Crayons provides basic essentials to kids 0-12 all around Massachusetts, and today...
NEWTON, MA
universalhub.com

Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures

Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
pioneerinstitute.org

Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?

A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country

The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mclean
WNAW 94.7

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WSBS

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
wgbh.org

Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge

Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy