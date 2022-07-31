UCLA students specify lack of accessibility on campus, call for improvement

Incoming students at the University of Michigan Medical School (UMMS) staged a walkout during the keynote speaker's address at the school's White Coat Ceremony on Sunday. The protest reportedly comes after a petition opposing the selection of Dr. Kristin Collier, who has anti-abortion views, as the keynote speaker for the July 24 event was denied by the school's dean, Dr. Marschall Runge. A video shared by Twitter user @PEScorpiio shows several dozen people—including white coat-wearing students and some parents—getting up from their seats and heading for the auditorium doors as soon as Collier begins her speech. The video has been viewed more than 7.1 million times.

