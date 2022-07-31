UCLA students specify lack of accessibility on campus, call for improvement

dailybruin.com
Students returning to campus want the ‘university experience’ missed during COVID-19
Universities are implementing COVID-19 safety plans to maintain safe and healthy environments — through protocols like enhanced cleaning or a focus on ventilation and air quality — for the imminent return of students to in-person learning on campuses. While these plans include extensive efforts to help students safely...
US Department of Education opens investigation into USC after a student accused the school of allowing antisemitism on campus
The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of Southern California after a student accused the university of allowing antisemitism to fester on campus, which led her to resign from her post as student government vice president, according to a Tuesday news release from a Jewish advocacy institution.
SFGate
California Becomes First State to Move Back School Start Times
Go ahead and hit that snooze button one more time. High school and middle school classes in California will start later than ever when the school year begins this fall. That means that students (and the parents who schlep them to school) can look forward to a little extra sleep.
deseret.com
Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?
Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
How to college: 4 essential reads for incoming first-year students and their parents on mental health, libraries and more
By the time they get through high school, most students are pretty used to transitioning from summer to school time. But starting college brings a whole new set of challenges. First-year college students have to handle additional responsibilities like how much time they’ll spend in class, how to manage the time they devote to their coursework and how to take advantage of campus resources like the library.
Upworthy
University of Michigan medical students walk out of anti-abortion speaker's keynote address
Incoming students at the University of Michigan Medical School (UMMS) staged a walkout during the keynote speaker's address at the school's White Coat Ceremony on Sunday. The protest reportedly comes after a petition opposing the selection of Dr. Kristin Collier, who has anti-abortion views, as the keynote speaker for the July 24 event was denied by the school's dean, Dr. Marschall Runge. A video shared by Twitter user @PEScorpiio shows several dozen people—including white coat-wearing students and some parents—getting up from their seats and heading for the auditorium doors as soon as Collier begins her speech. The video has been viewed more than 7.1 million times.
122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges
“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
Student Voice: Pandemic Attendance Crisis is About More Than COVID
When it comes to students missing class, most people think it’s about COVID, and COVID only. But in reality, it’s more than that. Some students had trouble making friends, and some had no friends at all. Some, like me, struggled with certain classes. And then the number of absent students began to breed more of […]
psychologytoday.com
A New Way to Fight College Student Depression
The feeling that one doesn’t belong may be especially pernicious for college students who are adolescents or young adults. Students who don’t have a sense of belonging on their campus may feel like visitors or interlopers. Research suggests that building a sense of belonging in students can positively...
