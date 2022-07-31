Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County

tuscaloosathread.com
Related
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
State Troopers Identify Victim Who Drowned at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday
State police have identified a 21-year-old Northport man as the victim of a deadly drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to the North Tuscaloosa County park Sunday afternoon, but few details were immediately available as the investigation was in its infancy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
Dispute between 2 neighbors in Birmingham leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
An afternoon dispute between neighbors in east Birmingham left one man shot and another in custody. Birmingham police were dispatched just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of 78th Street South on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find the victim inside of a vehicle....
Tuscaloosa Woman Arrested for Friday Morning Gas Station Shooting
A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman during an argument Friday morning at a West Tuscaloosa gas station. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Tuscaloosa Police were called to the 1500 block of M.L. King Jr., Boulevard on Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. where a woman was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver
Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, officers arrived to the 800 block of 78th Street South after 3 p.m. and observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him […]
wbrc.com
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WARNING: A text message included in the story below contains racist language. Some neighbors in Vincent want the town to fire its assistant police chief, accusing him of sending a racist text message to other officers on the police force. A large group of angry residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
wtva.com
Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
wvtm13.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Married couple found dead inside McCalla home after apparent murder-suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of a married couple were found inside a McCalla home Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road around 7:00 p.m. The sheriff's office said it appears that the two were...
aldailynews.com
Nearly 3 years after fleeing, accused killer of deputy to face prison escape charge
Austin Patrick Hall, the man accused of killing a Bibb County deputy in June, will be arraigned in September on a prison escape charge, nearly three years after Hall allegedly fled a state prison in Camden, Alabama. The arraignment was set last week in Wilcox County, according to court records.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 3