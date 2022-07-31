7/31/2022: Deepfakes, Drawing Truth to Power, King of the Deep

www.cbsnews.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
natureworldnews.com
'Wiggling' Creature Washes Up on Australian Beach; Looks Like A Scene From Sci-fi Series 'Stranger Things'
The internet has now grown wild and undoubtably curious as to what Vicki Hansen, as well as many other onlookers, saw in an Australian beach. Vicki Hansen discovered the clam-like life forms dried ashore on Sydney's Greenhills Seaside and likened it to an episode from the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things."
Parter Preparing To Expose Husband of 20 Years for Cheating Warned Online
"He sounds absolutely horrendous. Good luck with the process. You're going to be free!" wrote one commenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney Fans Demand Woman With ‘Rapunzel Hair’ Be Cast in Movie
Fans want Disney to let down their hair and cast this real-life Rapunzel look-alike in a movie. Jolene, who shares TikTok content under the username @jo_punzel, is known for posting hair and skincare tips, and often shares tutorials and products recommendations. In many of her videos, Jolene reveals how she...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
The Surprisingly Dark Meaning Behind “With or Without You” by U2
What happens when you give, and you give, and you give yourself away? Let’s look at the Dublin-hailing band U2 to find out. In 1987, U2 released the song “With or Without You” as the lead single from their fifth studio album The Joshua Tree. The song quickly became the quartet’s most successful song at the time, arguably still their most successful, and is absurdly catchy (as many U2 songs tend to be). But what of those lyrics? What inspired those tormented verses atop the Infinite Guitar chords?
Sydney Sweeney Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob and Said Goodbye to the Middle Part
Sydney Sweeney plays one of the main characters on Euphoria, a series that has ushered in many of Gen Z’s favorite beauty trends, but she may wind up ending another. Okay, it’s really not that serious, but Gen Z did repopularize the middle part after years of dramatic side parts dominating the hair game—even Kate Middleton adjusted the way she parted her signature loose waves in 2022!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Horse Getting a Sparkle Manicure Has Us Calling the Salon ASAP
Who doesn't like to get their nails done? Sometimes all you really need to relax is to get a mani/pedi. Just like one horse on TikTok, who looked like a whole new person — um, horse— after getting an extra-special manicure recently. And believe us when we say that this video might just inspire your next trip to the nail salon.
PETS・
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Chinese vlogger in hot water after clip of her roasting and eating great white shark goes viral
A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral. Footage of the vlogger, popularly known by her online pseudonym Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed Sunday was a great white.
This metalhead teaching his baby how to scream is utterly adorable
When it comes to living life loud, start 'em young, that's what we say
NME
Tom Morello praises 10-year-old guitarist: “Some of the best guitar playing I’ve witnessed”
Has praised the guitar playing of a 10-year-old boy called Ludovick Tshiswaka after watching him play. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Twitter to praise the youngster, who is a Brazilian-Congolese musician and producer whose cover videos on Instagram and YouTube help to showcase his skills. Morello said...
thebrag.com
Listen to Kasey Chambers’ stunning cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’
After it received a huge reaction on her recent tour, country music icon Kasey Chambers has officially released her beautiful cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’. Accompanied by a banjo and her band, Chambers impressed crowds on her Behind the Barricades tour with her lengthy rendition of the classic 8 Mile cut.
Alan Cumming: ‘Men have a difficult time controlling our desire’
Alan Cumming wants us to know that we’ve got Robert Burns all wrong. The Scottish poet was not, he explains, “this strapping ploughman who just happened to knock off a few fabulous poems every now and then, and then shag everybody”. The truth is more complicated: “He was very fragile and delicate and a hot mess. Terrible things happened to him,” he says, running his hand through his flick of grey hair so that it stands up like a question mark. This summer, the actor is turning the life of his nation’s hero into a dance show for the Edinburgh...
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0