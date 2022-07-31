Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

These people ruin it for those of us who have to deal with severe pain on a daily basis !A few years ago ,I had to go everywhere to get my legitimate perscription filled! Now my pain management clinic is overly cautious about prescribing, and I'm afraid to tell the doctor that my perscription isn't good enough to enable me to function.I have to wake in the morning, take my med,and sit down for a half hour before I can walk. Even with the med ,I still experience pain in my legs, that limit the amount of time I can stand and walk. He won't allow me to use cannabis to be used along with the hydrocodone he perscribes. I found the combination very beneficial, but upon urinalysis, I was told if it continued that he would have to release me as his patient. It's just not fair for us that TRULY NEED a beneficial treatment !
I guess I can understand them going after these doctors that are just giving out the medicine to drug addicts, but at the same time it causes problems for legitimate doctors giving out legitimate medicines for legitimate problems...20 years ago I had a car accident that caused multiple injuries to my spine ankylosis spondylitis, fusing, four herniated discs, three bulging discs, a spinal split and numerous other small injuries that never get better and the medications are the only thing that barely can take the edge off of the screaming pain. I've tried multiple physical therapies and don't just depend on medicines, but without them I wouldn't be able to walk
Cant manage it . Gotta deal . But medical Indica is amazing. I have AS ankylosis Spondylitis . Fusing ugh. bent over ,joints fusing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Comments / 25