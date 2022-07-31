Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is now seeing patients at its new Digestive Health Institute, a highly specialized gastrointestinal diagnostic and treatment program designed to serve patients from across the southeastern United States. “The Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Digestive Health Institute will help patients in our community who suffer from debilitating conditions. It is designed and developed by a panel of internationally recognized experts specializing in pancreatic and biliary disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal oncology and other complex digestive disorders,” Bayfront Chief Medical officer Dr. Trina Espinola said in a news release. The institute will serve and treat patients suffering from a range of diseases, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Barrett's esophagus, celiac disease, pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, gastroparesis and autoimmune liver disease. The medical team is led by two gastroenterologists - Dr. Benjamin Tharian and Dr. Nayana George.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO