Facade Rises at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia

phillyyimby.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The new structure will span 3,036 square feet and will feature a roof deck. Permits list construction costs at $280,000. In terms of design, the new building will feature...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
phillyyimby.com
4126 Pennsgrove Street
Permits Issued for 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The new structure will span 3,036 square feet and will feature a roof deck. Permits list construction costs at $280,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount
The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input
In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Advances at 1772 North Front Street in Fishtown
Philadelpia YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed further construction progress at a three-story, four-unit renovation and development at 1772 North Front Street in Fishtown. The project is located at the southwest corner of North Front Street and West Montgomery Avenue, across from the Market-Frankford el. Designed by Lo Design, the project involves the renovation of the front portion of a three-story prewar rowhouse and partial demolition of its rear portion, which is being upgraded with a new extension. The project will span 7,505 feet, of which 725 will be a new addition, and will feature commercial space facing Front Street. Permits list Black Dog Developers LLC as the owner, TBC LLC as the contractor, and a construction cost of $1 million.
‘Meet Me On South Street’ Initiative Hoping To Bring Crowds Back After Turbulent Times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Street has faced some turbulent times — a mass shooting in June, last week’s fire at Jim’s Steaks, and the pandemic forced many businesses to close. But there’s a push to turn things around. It hasn’t been an easy year for South Street. Now the businesses are teaming up to bring people to the area and help bring it alive again. Summer on South Street has its ups but it also has had some downs. “Everybody can feel comfortable and everybody can feel like there is a place for them,” Tattooed Mom kitchen manager Tracey Riley said. In June, 11...
RELATED PEOPLE
SmartLabs Announces Plans to Expand High-Performance Laboratory Facilities in Philadelphia
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Capitalizing on Philadelphia’s emergence as a national hub for cell and gene therapy, SmartLabs, a Boston-based Laboratory-as-a-Service (LaaS) leader, today announced plans to open its first facility in the city in addition to SmartLabs’ advanced resourcing in Boston and the Bay Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005080/en/ Philadelphia, PA (Photo: Business Wire)
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Center City would push Greyhound bus station out
The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would envelop the property currently occupied by Greyhound.
Philly’s firefighters union wants unvaccinated members to get 8 hours OT pay for COVID tests
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia firefighters union recently encouraged its hundreds of unvaccinated members to file for eight hours of overtime pay each time they are required to complete weekly at-home COVID-19 tests before going to work, according to a union memo obtained by The Inquirer. The Fire Department last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
thecentersquare.com
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
West Chester Borough Council Throws Full Support Behind Proposal to Restore SEPTA Passenger Rail Line
West Chester Borough Council has thrown its full support behind the proposal to restore SEPTA’s passenger rail service connecting the borough to Philadelphia, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The borough council voted to approve a resolution that allows the Railroad Restoration Committee to start seeking funding that would help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
PECO Plan to Replace Trees with Poles Sparks Nether Providence Protest
Wallingford and Swartmore residents are trying to keep PECO from cutting down or trimming a number of trees, some of them 250 years old, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc.com. Neighbors say the trees define the neighborhoods and hate the idea of looking out at utility poles instead of beautiful trees on their street.
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Comments / 0