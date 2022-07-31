Permits Issued for 1252 North 52nd Street in Carroll Park, West Philadelphia

phillyyimby.com
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The new structure will span 3,036 square feet and will feature a roof deck. Permits list construction costs at $280,000. In terms of design, the new building will feature...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Advances at 1772 North Front Street in Fishtown
Philadelpia YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed further construction progress at a three-story, four-unit renovation and development at 1772 North Front Street in Fishtown. The project is located at the southwest corner of North Front Street and West Montgomery Avenue, across from the Market-Frankford el. Designed by Lo Design, the project involves the renovation of the front portion of a three-story prewar rowhouse and partial demolition of its rear portion, which is being upgraded with a new extension. The project will span 7,505 feet, of which 725 will be a new addition, and will feature commercial space facing Front Street. Permits list Black Dog Developers LLC as the owner, TBC LLC as the contractor, and a construction cost of $1 million.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input
In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount
The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
phillyyimby.com
4126 Pennsgrove Street
Permits Issued for 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 4126 Pennsgrove Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The new structure will span 3,036 square feet and will feature a roof deck. Permits list construction costs at $280,000.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Center City would push Greyhound bus station out
The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would envelop the property currently occupied by Greyhound.
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
'This is my first chance': Hiring people leaving prison a big part of Philly brewery's business
To Triple Bottom Brewery in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood, a felony on Courtney Boyd’s record wasn’t a deal-breaker for employment. Not all formerly incarcerated people are as fortunate.
National Night Out Events Happening Throughout Philadelphia Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
NBC Philadelphia
154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome
Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
