Chicago + Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin deliver hours of hits in N.J. concert

www.newschoolfreepress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Related
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. beach hosts three nights of the world’s biggest jam band
A lot of bands play live. In fact, outside of a handful of projects that are strictly studio-based, you can expect most bands — young and old — to regularly hit the road for tour after tour in an effort to scrape in as much profit as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We Need for Atlantic City Singer ‘Fuzzy’ to Go Viral With This Video
Talent comes in all sizes, forms, ages, and backgrounds. I think somebody found a pretty good one. Over the weekend, someone posted a video on YouTube of an Atlantic City resident, known only as "Fuzzy" singing a song on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the looks of things (and the...
Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show
How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Martha Graham Cracker’s Hangout in Queen Village
You now have a chance to write the next chapter in the story of a storied Philadelphia restaurant and cabaret while you “live over the store.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you a restaurateur, or a...
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
Comments / 0