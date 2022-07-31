Jon Anderson and the Paul Green Rock Academy perform Yes’ ‘Close to the Edge’ flawlessly in N.J. concert

Will Sheff, frontman of Okkervil River, is set to release his debut solo album this fall. Nothing Special is out October 7 via ATO. The record, which follows his nine-album run with Okkervil River, features contributions from Cassandra Jenkins, Eric D. Johnson, Christian Lee Hutson, and more. “Estrangement Zone,” is the first single off of the album, and it is accompanied by a music video directed by Johnny North, starring Marcus Paek. “I think of the ‘Estrangement Zone’ video as a kind of magical spell the crew and I were trying to cast, Sheff said in a press release. “A parable about endings and beginnings happening simultaneously.” Find it below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO