Jon Anderson and the Paul Green Rock Academy perform Yes’ ‘Close to the Edge’ flawlessly in N.J. concert

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71
Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 19) at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Henderson is survived by his son Michael and his daughters Michelle and Chelsea. Michael Henderson was 71 years old.
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
Stereogum
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
Music industry titan Mo Ostin who worked with Sinatra, Hendrix and Prince dies at 95
Ostin signed deals with major pop and rock talent over the decades, including Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac and R.E.M. He said the industry didn't have to prioritize sales over artistic freedom.
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
NME
Peter Hook announces ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts
Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata have announced two ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts in the autumn. Hook collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
thebrag.com
Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks
In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap. The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project – best known as Amrap – offers Australian musicians a...
Okkervil River’s Will Sheff Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Will Sheff, frontman of Okkervil River, is set to release his debut solo album this fall. Nothing Special is out October 7 via ATO. The record, which follows his nine-album run with Okkervil River, features contributions from Cassandra Jenkins, Eric D. Johnson, Christian Lee Hutson, and more. “Estrangement Zone,” is the first single off of the album, and it is accompanied by a music video directed by Johnny North, starring Marcus Paek. “I think of the ‘Estrangement Zone’ video as a kind of magical spell the crew and I were trying to cast, Sheff said in a press release. “A parable about endings and beginnings happening simultaneously.” Find it below.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Wicked Lester: how Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons failed before the success of Kiss
Celebrating the "west coast hippy" sound of Wicked Lester, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons' first attempt at rock'n'roll stardom
guitar.com
Johnny Marr on how he popularised the rhythm lead playing style in the early 80s`: “The way I looked at guitars was perhaps a little different from what others were at the time”.
Johnny Marr has spoken out about his iconic rhythm lead playing style that was popularised in the early 1980s. In an interview with Guitar World, the ex-guitarist for The Smiths has stated that he “wouldn’t disagree” with guitar fans who would cite him and Peter Buck as game-changers who popularised the rhythm-led style.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
