Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Tuesday, Aug. 2: At 10 am a deputy assisted the Boone police department with locating the owner of stolen property in the 1000 block of E. Main St in Grand Junction. At 3:47 pm a deputy investigated a complaint of harassment in the 900 block of Eagle St in Scranton.
Police blotter
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Monday, Aug. 1: Routine activity reported. *All charges are merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Storm Lake leaders coming to Greene County are experienced and visionary about diversifying communities
They’ll share their knowledge in a forum at Wild Rose in Jefferson, sponsored by “Nueva Vida en Greene County”. Before Mark Prosser was hired 33 years ago as the new police chief in Storm Lake in northwest Iowa, he’d been a homicide detective in O’Fallon, Ill., also serving as an investigator and supervisor for a “Major Case” homicide unit working the entire St. Louis metro area.
Jefferson Wants You grant to Uebel, RE/MAX Legacy
A new business in Jefferson was awarded a $5,000 Jefferson Wants You incentive grant for start-up costs. Nikki Uebel purchased the property at 100 N Wilson Ave in Jefferson and opened her new real estate business, RE/MAX Legacy. Uebel said, “This business was a catalyst for our purchase of the vacant downtown building. It will impact all of the town by having two productive businesses in that space. Additionally, RE/MAX will be a community partner with other businesses.”
City employees get extra wage increases now but forego future negotiations
Jefferson city employees had Christmas in July when the city council approved wage increases at its regular meeting July 26. The city and AFSCME Local 3949 agreed to a 5-year in January 2021. That contract set wage increases for the first three years, with a 4.25 percent increases July 1 of 2022 and 2023.
Heat advisory tomorrow
Greene County and the entire western half of Iowa is in a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Heat indices hotter than 100 degrees are likely. In Greene County the apparent heat may be as warm as 105 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, approximately 500 Americans die each...
Extension offers retirement planning workshop
Being sure retirement funds will last for a one’s lifetime will be addressed Tuesday evenings Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 in an online workshop from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Each session will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” is designed to provide information and...
Warm Wishes slates opening events
After a successful soft-opening at the Bell Tower Festival, Warm Wishes is fully opening its brick and mortar store for Stationery Store Day Saturday, Aug. 6. “Stationery Store Day is a day carved out for everyone who loves paper to celebrate and lift up the most special specialty store: the paper shop,” said Warm Wishes owner Kristin Lang. Paper shops across the world are celebrating alongside Warm Wishes.
