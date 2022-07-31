A new business in Jefferson was awarded a $5,000 Jefferson Wants You incentive grant for start-up costs. Nikki Uebel purchased the property at 100 N Wilson Ave in Jefferson and opened her new real estate business, RE/MAX Legacy. Uebel said, “This business was a catalyst for our purchase of the vacant downtown building. It will impact all of the town by having two productive businesses in that space. Additionally, RE/MAX will be a community partner with other businesses.”

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO