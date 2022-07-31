greenecountynewsonline.com
Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022
12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Carroll Man Accused Of Assaulting Postal Worker Sentenced Thursday
A Carroll man arrested in April for assaulting a postal worker has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 25-year-old Omare Davonte Prince was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge stemmed from an April 20 incident in the 500 block of E. 18th Street. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Prince grabbed the buttocks and crotch of a female mail carrier while she was inside the Fairview Apartment building. When the victim attempted to leave the building, Prince followed her and continued making inappropriate comments. He pled guilty in June to a lesser count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced Thursday to a year in the Carroll County jail. However, that jail sentence and associated fines were suspended, and Prince was instead placed on probation for two years with the Carroll County Probation Office. The sentence, if ever enforced, will be served consecutively with a 60-day sentence handed down in June for an unrelated assault that occurred in May.
Storm Lake leaders coming to Greene County are experienced and visionary about diversifying communities
They’ll share their knowledge in a forum at Wild Rose in Jefferson, sponsored by “Nueva Vida en Greene County”. Before Mark Prosser was hired 33 years ago as the new police chief in Storm Lake in northwest Iowa, he’d been a homicide detective in O’Fallon, Ill., also serving as an investigator and supervisor for a “Major Case” homicide unit working the entire St. Louis metro area.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 29-31, 2022
6:03am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 500 block of South 12th Street, Grand Junction. 6:04am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. 9:06am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 400...
Terminated Webster County Jail Administrator Speaks Out About What Led To Her Firing
Webster County Jail Administrator Shawna Dencklau spoke out against her termination from the county during this morning’s Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting. During her time at the podium she said she wasn’t asking for her job back but wanted to tell her side of the story. “I...
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide
(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Historical Society offers twin bill Friday, Saturday
Trivia Friday, 1980 movie filmed in Jefferson on Saturday. The Greene County Historical Society is shifting into some real summer fun for gatherings this Friday, Aug. 5, in Grand Junction and Saturday, Aug. 6, in Jefferson. Friday’s regular monthly meeting will be at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction,...
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
