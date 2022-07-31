Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice

www.wfaa.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
Texas man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison sentence
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received one of the longest sentences ever handed down in Texas for animal cruelty. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison after a good Samaritan captured video footage of him punching and kicking his Rottweiler on the front porch of his home, KSAT-TV reported.
Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say. Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab...
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
SAPD continue search for motive in gym shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man remains jailed under a $250,000 bond, charged with the murder of another man at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road Monday evening. The name of the victim has not yet been released. San Antonio Police said Jessie Marquis MacWilliams walked into the gym...
‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police
The standoff between police and a 34-year-old armed suspect who holed up inside a Northwest San Antonio auto dealership ended peacefully Monday afternoon with the man taken into custody. The suspect surrendered after negotiators were called to the scene at Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, where he closed himself in a...
Police arrest 3 suspects accused of dumping young woman's body in plastic bin
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three family members they believe are responsible for dumping the body of a young woman inside a plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side of town back in July. Frank Rangel, 42, along with his...
