24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

www.wthr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Four charged in connection to killing of Delaware County veteran
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Four people are charged in the deadly shooting of a Marine veteran in Delaware County. The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office charged 18-year-old Alexander Geesy of Anderson with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer on July 22. NOTE: The above...
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Funeral information released for slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Funeral services for Noah Shahnavaz, the Elwood officer who was shot to death Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, will be held later this week in Fishers.
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
WTHR
Indianapolis woman charged with buying gun for minor she knew would be used in violent crime
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted an Indianapolis woman late Wednesday for buying a gun and giving it to a minor to use to commit a violent crime. Tyesha Clark, 38, of Indianapolis, faces the charge of unlawful transfer of a handgun to a juvenile and making false statements to obtain a firearm.
IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
'He told me he loved being a police officer' | Elwood mural to be dedicated to fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The City of Elwood continues to mourn the loss of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz as touching tributes pour in for the beloved officer. “I think most people are still in shock of what happened,” said Mark Joyner, owner of Joyner’s Restaurant in Elwood. But...
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
WISH-TV
Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection. Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a...
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Comments / 0