Fishers, IN

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

WTHR
 4 days ago
www.wthr.com

WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
MORGANTOWN, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection. Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a...
FISHERS, IN

