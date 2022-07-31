August fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

idfg.idaho.gov
Sportsmen just gained access to 23,000 acres of public land in North Idaho – meet the Myrtle Creek Preserve
After an 85-year closure to hunting, fishing and trapping, Myrtle Creek Preserve is once again open and accessible by sportsmen thanks to approval by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in July. The preserve is a vast piece of real estate in the Kootenai River Basin in the Panhandle, spanning...
More trout are on their way to Panhandle waters this August
If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. Over 3,700 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in Aug. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond...
These 10 Idaho ‘Great Lakes’ provide anglers plenty of spacious fishing opportunities long into summer
Idaho’s “Great Lakes” are not only large in size, but also provide excellent fishing opportunities for trophy-sized fish. In many cases, they offer a user-friendly experience because services and accommodations are typically on the lakes, if not close by. (How many times have you arrived at the fishing dock only to realize you forgot to get worms or sunscreen?)
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - August
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 25,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in August. With the exception of one location, all fish stocked are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2022
Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 86,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this August. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.
Honoring Robert Meinen, former Idaho Parks and Recreation Director
Robert L. Meinen, who directed the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) in the 1980s and early 2000s, has died after a long illness, his family confirmed Friday. Meinen, 73, is the only two-time director of the department and oversaw the expansion of the state park system – and some reductions during lean funding years. The preservation of Mesa Falls – run jointly by IDPR and the U.S. Forest Service – and City of Rocks are among his accomplishments at the department.
Gov. Little responds to Biden lawsuit against Idaho’s pro-life law
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued the following statement today after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department announced it filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law. “Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story. The U.S....
