August fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Robert L. Meinen, who directed the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) in the 1980s and early 2000s, has died after a long illness, his family confirmed Friday. Meinen, 73, is the only two-time director of the department and oversaw the expansion of the state park system – and some reductions during lean funding years. The preservation of Mesa Falls – run jointly by IDPR and the U.S. Forest Service – and City of Rocks are among his accomplishments at the department.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO