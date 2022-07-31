Increased Reward Offered To Help Solve 2016 Murder

www.thesfnews.com
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
Bizarre twist in solving 1992 Alameda cold case murder of Juliette Rivera
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) -- A suspect wanted in the 1992 Alameda murder of Juliette Rivera eluded authorities and arrest for decades by assuming the identity of his brother and living for years as a transient, cold case investigators revealed Tuesday.Fingerprint analysis of a transient, who died in January in Merced County, proved to be the final piece of evidence that allowed detectives to bring an end to the cold case stemming back to July 7, 1992.Juliette Rivera was reported missing on that day. At the time, Alameda police detectives contacted Gregory Marc Riviera, a 50-year-old acquaintance of Juliette's. ...
crimevoice.com
Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Redwood City
Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Facebook post:. “The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Aguayo who is an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run vehicle collision. On 2/6/2022, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He immediately fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying the police of his involvement. A felony warrant is on file for his arrest.
Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Yields Driver’s Arrest and Almost 2 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl
SAN LEANDRO —Officers recovered almost two pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested Marvin Alexander Rodriguez-Flores last weekend. The suspect’s arrest stems from a traffic stop for code violations. An officer on routine patrol observed a driver and vehicle in violation of the California vehicle code. A traffic stop...
KTVU FOX 2
Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.
Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
davisvanguard.org
Defense and Accused’s Family Question Gang Narrative in Murder Trial
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A murder trial continued Monday in San Francisco County Superior Court for Thomas Ortiz, who allegedly murdered a man outside of a liquor store in the Mission District in 2017. Deputy District Attorney Dane Reinstedt argued the homicide was a gang-related attack that served as...
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
ABC7 Los Angeles
70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco. Mrs. Zheng's mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past two years hiding...
