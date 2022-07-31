EVO to blend retail, experiences

thetahoeweekly.com
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
Tahoe’s promising future
It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Tahoe City Chocolates: 41 years of hand-crafted chocolates
I stand peering into cases filled with chocolate covered s’mores, hard-shelled giant marshmallows and a variety of truffles that include all the classics at Tahoe City Chocolates. A young man behind the counter drops a green sugar-covered gummy into my hand. I love gelatin candy and this one was sweet and simple.
Explore Tahoe
Among some longtime locals, the collapse of Squaw Valley’s Blyth Arena on March 29, 1983, is a legendary tale of conspiracy, mystery and subterfuge....
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
Truckee River Winery wins awards
Truckee River Winery recently won four awards at the 22nd annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and three awards at the 7th annual Sunset International Wine Competition. At the SF Chronical competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, bronze for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and bronze for its 2019 Pinot Noir. At the Sunset competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and silver for its 2019 Pinot Noir. | truckeeriverwine.com.
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
Alvarado joins The Ritz-Carlton
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
Rebecca Roudman
Aug. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Spectacular crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman comes to Valhalla Tahoe on Aug. 10 with Renegade Orchestra, a 20-piece ensemble that has the beauty of a symphony and the soul of a rock ‘n’ roll band. This one-of-a-kind musical experiment began with an idea that local orchestras are full of outstanding players who rarely get to rock out, throw off the classical music straight jacket and let their collective hair down. | valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Todd Borg releases 20th Owen McKenna mystery
Th book in the Owen McKenna mystery series: “Tahoe Moon.”. When Tahoe Detective Owen McKenna finds lost 8-year-old Camille Dexter, he doesn’t realize that her grandfather and only guardian has been murdered and a killer has been hired to kill Camille and dump her body in Lake Tahoe. McKenna also doesn’t know that Camille has no relatives or friends because she and her grandfather have been living in his camper. Complicating the situation: Camille is deaf.
