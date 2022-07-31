Donner Lake yielding more trash

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.

RENO, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO