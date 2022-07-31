Donner Lake yielding more trash

thetahoeweekly.com
2news.com
Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City
A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. Sierra Front says it's now 27.5 acres. Fire crews tell us it's believed to be human-caused but it remains under investigation. No buildings...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe’s promising future
It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
thetahoeweekly.com
Undoing a legacy of destruction: Conservancy works to restore Upper Truckee Marsh
Tucked between Tahoe Keys and Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe, sits the Upper Truckee Marsh and its primary water source, the Upper Truckee River, the largest stream flowing into Lake Tahoe. The marsh once included more than 1,600 acres of wetland, which was an effective water filter that helped...
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
KOLO TV Reno
New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park
Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley fire station closed due to bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is closing one of its stations because of a bat infestation. According to TMFPD, bats have been flying in the living quarters of Station 30 and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay. The decision to close the station along Old Highway 395 next to Bowers Mansion came as a result of the health and safety risk to employees. TMFPD reportedly tried to fix the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
