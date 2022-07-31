Wooden boat show returns to Homewood

thetahoeweekly.com
KOLO TV Reno
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
Cornerstone Kitchen opens
Cornerstone Kitchen has opened next to Cornerstone Bakery in Truckee offering breakfast and lunch open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features made-from-scratch items including a variety of sandwiches including a muffuletta and a croquette. Located at 10089 West River St. | @truckeecornerstonekitchen.
BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert
Aug. 5 | 4 p.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma. What’s better than great music for an even greater cause? Oakland alt-country crooner Loretta Lynch, Grass Valley string band Broken Compass Bluegrass and Lake Tahoe psychedelic rockers Coburn Station play to raise money for California State Parks on the beautiful grounds of Hellman-Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Big Blue Q, Cheri’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream Bars and Sierra Nevada Brewing provide refreshments; local personality Kerry Andras is master of ceremonies. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | sierrastateparks.org.
kkoh.com
Hot August Nights is Back!
The 35th annual Hot August Nights is under way at venues across the Truckee Meadows through Sunday. KOH’s Daniela Sonnino made her yearly pilgrimage to the Peppermill Casino, the official kick off location for the event.
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
Rebecca Roudman
Aug. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Spectacular crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman comes to Valhalla Tahoe on Aug. 10 with Renegade Orchestra, a 20-piece ensemble that has the beauty of a symphony and the soul of a rock ‘n’ roll band. This one-of-a-kind musical experiment began with an idea that local orchestras are full of outstanding players who rarely get to rock out, throw off the classical music straight jacket and let their collective hair down. | valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Mark Mackay
Wednesday’s Music in the Park in Truckee features contemporary country-rocker Mark Mackay, who blends influences from Laurel Canyon to Nashville into a musical pastiche. Hints of Tom Petty and Keith Urban wind their way into Mackay’s smooth, yet authentic voice while his deftly woven songs complete with pop hooks reveal unpretentious lyrics and real-life storytelling. | tdrpd.org.
Explore Tahoe
Among some longtime locals, the collapse of Squaw Valley’s Blyth Arena on March 29, 1983, is a legendary tale of conspiracy, mystery and subterfuge....
Dennis Johnson & The Revelators
Aug. 4 | 4:30 p.m. | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe. World-class slide guitarist Dennis Johnson and his band are a high-energy, groove-driven tour de force who deliver blues, roots and rock from the deepest rivers of American music to the shores of Lake Tahoe. Luke and Kaylee will be performing at 7 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com.
Tahoe’s promising future
It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.
Truckee River Winery wins awards
Truckee River Winery recently won four awards at the 22nd annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and three awards at the 7th annual Sunset International Wine Competition. At the SF Chronical competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, bronze for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and bronze for its 2019 Pinot Noir. At the Sunset competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and silver for its 2019 Pinot Noir. | truckeeriverwine.com.
Free shuttle on South Shore
South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
Tahoe Poetry Collective: Creating a literary community
It’s a hot summer evening. A large group of people is seated at picnic tables. Some drink beer from the Bear Belly Brewing company and others enjoy food from the Yard Hen food truck. Children are running around playing. I’ve just arrived at Tahoe Backyard, a small patch of green in the center of Kings Beach. The scene is local as people gather for Poetry at the Backyard, the Tahoe Poetry Collective’s evening event, held on the third Wednesday of the month.
Sierra Sun
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
Todd Borg releases 20th Owen McKenna mystery
Th book in the Owen McKenna mystery series: “Tahoe Moon.”. When Tahoe Detective Owen McKenna finds lost 8-year-old Camille Dexter, he doesn’t realize that her grandfather and only guardian has been murdered and a killer has been hired to kill Camille and dump her body in Lake Tahoe. McKenna also doesn’t know that Camille has no relatives or friends because she and her grandfather have been living in his camper. Complicating the situation: Camille is deaf.
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
The benefits of juicing
Juicing is an excellent way to drink your fruit and vegetables. It’s healthy. The combinations are endless. Summer fruits and vegetables make an excellent foundation for juicing. What’s the difference between juicing and a smoothie? Smoothies often add milk, milk alternatives, yogurt, fruit or vegetables and are blended in...
