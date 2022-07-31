Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

2022-07-31@4:41pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Today’s vehicle fire was in the 1600 block of Stratford Avenue (near Read Street) where a food truck caught fire and extended to the home. 4 adults and 3 children need to be relocated by the Red Cross. They were NOT using the food truck at the time so the fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO