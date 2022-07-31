Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

www.trumbulltimes.com
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Fell From Second Floor to First While Battling Fire in Bridgeport
A firefighter fell from the second floor to the first while fighting a fire in Bridgeport Tuesday night. Officials responded to 752 Park St. around 10:10 p.m. after 911 calls reporting a fire and a second alarm was struck for additional crews to extinguish the fire. A firefighter who was...
Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead. The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East. Police received several 911 calls to report a...
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Benitez is described as a female. She is 5′1″ and weighs about 110 pounds....
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police find gun with obliterated serial number on man
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they found a handgun with an obliterated serial number on a local man Tuesday evening. The suspect, Devan Thomas, 28, has a protective order against him, prohibiting him from possessing firearms, Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email Wednesday. Police were called to Park and...
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan
A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway. An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
NBC Connecticut
5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport
Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire
2022-07-31@4:41pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Today’s vehicle fire was in the 1600 block of Stratford Avenue (near Read Street) where a food truck caught fire and extended to the home. 4 adults and 3 children need to be relocated by the Red Cross. They were NOT using the food truck at the time so the fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries.
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
Raleigh News & Observer
60-year-old man dies trying to save woman struggling in current at beach, CT cops say
A 60-year-old man died trying to save a woman struggling in a current at a beach in Connecticut, police say. Mauricico Rodas-Garcia and the woman were walking along a “partially submerged” sandbar when she fell into the water and had trouble getting out at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk on July 31, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
Person Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Norwalk
One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational...
Greenwich Police Searching for Two Armed Robbery Suspects
GREENWICH, CT – Police in Greenwich are searching for a man and woman wanted for...
