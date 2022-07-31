Kentucky floods kill at least 28 – ‘Everything is gone’

newstoday.cloud
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad
NEW YORK — A repetitive meteorological event combined with the landscape in eastern Kentucky was a recipe bound for disaster, which led to dozens of deaths as a result of devastating flooding, scientists told ABC News. A stubborn stationary front draped across the region for several days in a...
'Devastating' Floods Kill 8 In Kentucky; More Deaths Expected
Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects this to be "one of the most significant deadly floods" in Kentucky history.
New Hurricane Bonnie path tracker and impact on US revealed after Category 3 storm kills at least two people
AT least two people are dead after Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday off of Mexico's Pacific coast. The now Category 3 storm is expected to pose no further threat to land, according to forecasters as it headed farther into the Pacific. On Tuesday, Bonnie had...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
At least 16 people are dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding and the death toll is expected to rise
At least 16 people are dead, including children, and the toll is "going to get a lot higher" following catastrophic flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
Unidentified man saves grandmother and her relatives as their home is nearly swallowed by Kentucky floodwaters
Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home.
Kentucky Flash Flood Warning Update: People Missing as Homes Washed Away
The National Weather Service has ordered people not to venture outside in areas heavily impacted by the floods as this is a "very dangerous" situation.
Kentucky Flood Update: Children Swept Away as Death Toll 'Could Double'
At least six children are already among the dead but the state's governor has warned the death toll is likely to rise further.
Deadly weather: 6 dead in Montana dust storm pile-up; 2 dead in Colorado flooding
Friday night brought severe weather that turned deadly in parts of the country, including a dust storm that led to a massive pileup on a Montana interstate and rushing floodwaters in Colorado. A dust storm on Interstate 90 in Montana caused a pileup of 21 vehicles, including six commercial semi-trucks,...
'Hundreds' unaccounted for in Kentucky
Rain could bring more floods to the storm-ravaged region as residents scramble to find their footing. It's Monday's news.
Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show parts of Kentucky in ruins amid floods
Photos show houses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers. Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Kentucky flood death toll rises to 30 as governor warns: ‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks’
The death toll from devastating flooding in rural Kentucky has risen to 30 people, authorities have confirmed, as searches for the missing continued. “We expect that there will be more and that that number will grow,” Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that 37 people remained unaccounted for.Flash flooding was expected to return on Monday in southern and eastern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall of 1-2 inches is expected on Monday morning with 3 inches possible in localized areas.Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from...
At least 24 people dead as flash flooding hits eastern Uganda
More than 5,600 displaced and 400,000 left without clean water after heavy rain causes two rivers to burst banks
Kentucky, St. Louis Flash Floods Could Be Billion-Dollar Disasters
Two destructive flash floods hit the nation in the last week of July. One swamped much of the St. Louis metro area, the other several towns in eastern Kentucky. Numerous flash floods have inflicted at least $1 billion of damage in the U.S. since 1980. The St. Louis and Kentucky...
