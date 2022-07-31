ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky floods kill at least 28 – ‘Everything is gone’

 3 days ago
People

4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis

As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
People

44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
The Daily South

Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia

Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
The Independent

Kentucky flood death toll rises to 30 as governor warns: ‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks’

The death toll from devastating flooding in rural Kentucky has risen to 30 people, authorities have confirmed, as searches for the missing continued. “We expect that there will be more and that that number will grow,” Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that 37 people remained unaccounted for.Flash flooding was expected to return on Monday in southern and eastern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall of 1-2 inches is expected on Monday morning with 3 inches possible in localized areas.Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from...
The Weather Channel

Kentucky, St. Louis Flash Floods Could Be Billion-Dollar Disasters

Two destructive flash floods hit the nation in the last week of July. One swamped much of the St. Louis metro area, the other several towns in eastern Kentucky. Numerous flash floods have inflicted at least $1 billion of damage in the U.S. since 1980. The St. Louis and Kentucky...
