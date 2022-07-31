OneRepublic | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 07.28.22

cleverock.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announces small business relief program with grants up to $10,000: 'Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Akron'
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 21, 2022. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has announced a new program to provide eligible small businesses with a one-time $10,000 grant. "Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Akron," Mayor Horrigan said in a statement...
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Elton John is still standing and wowing 40,000 Cleveland fans (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Elton John knows how to milk it. The 75-year-old music legend has amassed more than 250 performances on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” since it began in 2018. Saturday night’s performance at Progressive Field was his third time playing Cleveland for the “final” time.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time. More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Brecksville voters will decide in November whether to allow homes on former Highland school site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow residential construction on the former Highland Drive Elementary School property. The 21-acre property currently is zoned a “community facilities” district, which among other uses allows schools, religious facilities, public playgrounds and parks, recreation areas, swimming pools, government buildings, libraries, museums, child daycare centers, cemeteries and hospitals -- but not homes.
weeklyvillager.com
Maplewood Career Center Offers Upcoming Evening Classes for Adults
Ravenna – Maplewood Career Center’s Adult Education Department is offering evening classes for adults this coming fall. Enrich your life with one of the following up-coming classes:. Administrative Professional – New!. Cosmetology – New!. Dental Assisting. Medical Assisting – New! Medical Coding & Billing Industrial Maintenance...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
