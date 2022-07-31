NEEDTOBREATHE | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 07.28.22

cleverock.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Related
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Cleveland Scene
The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elton John is still standing and wowing 40,000 Cleveland fans (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Elton John knows how to milk it. The 75-year-old music legend has amassed more than 250 performances on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” since it began in 2018. Saturday night’s performance at Progressive Field was his third time playing Cleveland for the “final” time.
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Stretch Lab opens in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
BBQ expert and Cleveland native Michael Symon hosts episode 4 ‘BBQ USA’ | How to watch for free (8/1/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National BBQ expert and celebrity chef Michael Symon hosts the Food Network’s six-episode series “BBQ USA.” The Clevelander returns to the show Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern for a one-hour episode titled, “Who are you calling chicken?”. HOW TO WATCH FOR...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Parents raise questions about football outing after teen drowns in lake
The heartbroken parents of 14-year-old Toshaye Pope are breaking their silence and demanding answers nearly two weeks after their son drowned during an outing with the Ellet High School football team.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions
When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
Comments / 0