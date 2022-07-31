www.theshafterpress.com
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022
One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
wascotrib.com
Wasco still paying to vaccinate
United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
wascotrib.com
Construction begins on new bus stop
The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
KMPH.com
Evacuation orders from brush fire canceled for Lebec residents
Update - Aug. 3, 3 p.m.: KCFD tweeted out that the evacuation warning has been lifted for residents living off North Drive and Haberkern Drive. Update - Aug. 3, 2:20 p.m.: Kern County Fire Department tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying the forward progress has been stopped in the Curve Fire burning near North Drive and Lebec Road in Lebec.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
Man arrested in connection to Oak Street slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Mario Bojorquez last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Mario Alberto Romo, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located Romo near the intersection of Panama Lane and Colony Street […]
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
