ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Wasco, CA
Government
theshafterpress.com

Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022

One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
SHAFTER, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasco still paying to vaccinate

United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Construction begins on new bus stop

The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
SHAFTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#City Hall#City Council#Cafeteria#Clinica De Esterilizaci N#Gratis 1 Pet#Dhpp Fvrco#Microchips#Aceite De Motor#Bombillas#Shafter Youth Center
wascotrib.com

Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
KMPH.com

Evacuation orders from brush fire canceled for Lebec residents

Update - Aug. 3, 3 p.m.: KCFD tweeted out that the evacuation warning has been lifted for residents living off North Drive and Haberkern Drive. Update - Aug. 3, 2:20 p.m.: Kern County Fire Department tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying the forward progress has been stopped in the Curve Fire burning near North Drive and Lebec Road in Lebec.
LEBEC, CA
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home

McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lamont man died in Kern River, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast

Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Oak Street slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Mario Bojorquez last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Mario Alberto Romo, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located Romo near the intersection of Panama Lane and Colony Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns

Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy