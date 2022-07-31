www.theshafterpress.com
Man arrested in connection to Oak Street slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Mario Bojorquez last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Mario Alberto Romo, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located Romo near the intersection of Panama Lane and Colony Street […]
1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
BPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested July 31st in a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield.
Accident kills 1, closes road near Centennial High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He...
Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
Emmanuel's Bakery in East Bakersfield damaged
A gaping hole into the entrance of Emmanuel's Bakery in East Bakersfield was found Monday morning. Bakersfield Police were on scene and assessing the situation that happened just before 4 a.m.
BPD searches for attempted theft suspect in ATM incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month. The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM. […]
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
Headlines in History - Aug. 4, 2022
One of Shafter's busiest intersections got a new 4-way stop light added at the intersection of James Street and Lerdo Highway. Wasco rose company Jackson & Perkins promoted Shafter resident Fidel Gomez to foreman, and Wasco resident Jessie Vega became the new irrigation supervisor. Jackson & Perkins was one the country's top rose-growing companies.
1 Woman Injured In A Car Crash In East Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a car crash that killed a woman. The collision occurred in east Bakersfield at about 4 a.m. A car struck Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt [..]
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
CHP: Arvin man arrested in July car-to-car shooting on Hwy. 58
CHP said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Bakersfield alley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When […]
Woman charged after driving with 30,000 fentanyl pills, juvenile in car: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills inside her car, according to a court filing. Johana Gallegos also had a 14-year-old traveling in the Mazda sedan she drove April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a […]
1 injured after car slams into east Bakersfield bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.
FOUND: Krista Ray Allen, 17
The Bakersfield Police Department said Krista Ray Allen was found safely. She was reported missing on July 25th.
UPDATE: Ex-chief, officers settle KHSD lawsuit for $2.25M
UPDATE: Andreesen on Wednesday said the suit settled for $2.25 million. He said the community should be proud of Lopeteguy and the two officers for honoring their oath as police officers and refusing to engage in illegal conduct. “These three officers should be commended for what they did, and what they refused to do,” Andreesen […]
