BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]

13 HOURS AGO