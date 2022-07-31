Tin Cup evolving while staying true to its roots

www.theshafterpress.com
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Bear found relaxing in laundry room of Cuyama Valley home
Some Cuyama Valley residents woke up to a bear-y strange surprise on Wednesday morning when they found a bear relaxing in their laundry room. The post Bear found relaxing in laundry room of Cuyama Valley home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions
The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August. “We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson....
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Here’s what Bakersfield residents said they’d do if they hit the jackpot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mega millions lottery saw a winner Friday in Illinois but still stands at a whopping $20 million. An unclaimed winning ticket was sold in Bakersfield in July. The ticket-holder who matched five of the six numbers stands to win $973,668. Another unclaimed winning ticket was sold in San Bernardino also […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Tehechapi News
Robert Allan Small, Sept. 10, 1942 – May 20, 2022
Robert "Bob" Allan Small passed away at age 79 in Tehachapi, Calif., on May 20, 2022. He passed away in his home quietly after suffering several strokes over many decades. Bob was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Compton, Calif., to Allan Ward Small (father) and Winifred Lynette Hartley (mother). He grew up with his older brother, Gary Ward Small. The family moved to Tehachapi when Bob was 8 years old. Bob had many fond memories of growing up in Tehachapi and working at his father's store, Tehachapi Lumber Company. He graduated in 1960 from Tehachapi High School. He went to college at San Jose State University, studying the tool and die trade. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, 1966-1968, and was deployed to Vietnam.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
southkernsol.org
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
rewind981.com
Another life has been lost to the Killer Kern
A man who was last seen trying to swim across the river in Hart Park. That was around 7pm Saturday near River and Elk roads, and first responders say the victim may have been in his 30’s. His body was found about an hour later. Visitors are urged to stay out of the Kern River, where there are strong undercurrents beneath seemingly calm water. If you must go in the water, please wear a life vest.
Bakersfield Channel
Monsoonal moisture is sticking around Kern County on Sunday
Along with the chance of storms and showers, we also have a chance to break the heatwave!. Bakersfield's high for Sunday is set to be 100° degrees- but if that monsoonal moisture cools it down by just one degree, we could end our 20 day heatwave. Nevertheless, if we...
