ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County formulating plan for formal American Rescue applications

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7b2T_0gzyDYvb00
Luzerne County Courthouse

If all goes as planned, entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding will be invited to start submitting formal application requests shortly after the Aug. 9 county council meeting.

Council plans to vote that evening on a formal application that would be publicly posted for 30 to 45 days.

The county has approximately $94.2 in federal American Rescue funding not yet earmarked for projects or expenses.

Earlier this year, the county received $186.8 million in pre-application funding requests — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said.

These pre-applications were intended to gauge interest.

Formal applications will require more detailed information to help determine whether the requests meet federal eligibility requirements. Council members also want to require applicants to provide a match toward the project, which will likely be a minimum of 5% based on discussion at last week’s council meeting.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz emphasized entities will be free to submit formal applications if they did not submit pre-applications.

Application deadlines and requirements will be announced after council votes, officials said.

Council members and the administration must still figure out how applications will be ranked and the amount of funding it will award in various project categories.

White Haven Center

A local couple urged county council to remain involved in opposing the state’s planned shutdown of the White Haven State Center, which provides residential care to men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Speaking during public comment at council’s meeting last week, James and Judith Clark said her elderly brother is unable to speak, walk or eat on his own and has been receiving high-level care at the facility since 1969.

James said 65 people still reside at the center. He urged council members to approve another letter to the governor reaffirming their push to keep the center open, similar to a resolution council had passed in October 2019.

Judith said a federal lawsuit over the proposed closure is still pending.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said the matter will be placed on council’s Aug. 9 work session agenda.

County budget

Council discussed a possible change in the 2022 budget process last week.

County Manager Randy Robertson is suggesting switching from 10 to four sessions that the administration expects to be “more productive and meaningful for everyone involved in the budget process.”

Robertson must submit his proposed budget to council by Oct. 15. Council has until Dec. 15 to approve amendments and the final budget.

Swetz said the time-consuming past format impacted council’s ability to address some other non-budget matters. The condensed schedule will allow council to work through American Rescue application decisions and other issues that arise, he said.

Swetz acknowledged there’s no guarantee the condensed schedule will be more effective, but he supports trying it. Council ultimately sets the budget planning schedule, he stressed.

Comments / 0

Related
wlvr.org

Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens

Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Can a former state prison now be used as a county lock-up? Luzerne County leaders toured SCI Retreat in Newport Township, Tuesday. The state closed the retreat in 2020 and now SCI retreat could be an option for Luzerne County to address its concerns regarding its current prison. On Tuesday, county officials […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#American Rescue#County Budget Finance#White Haven Cent
WBRE

Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Four Luzerne County administrative division head applicants advance to finalists

Four of the 23 applicants for Luzerne County’s vacant administrative services division head position have advanced to the finalist stage, county Manager Randy Robertson said Wednesday. This division head oversees the election bureau and seven other departments: human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism. David...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

762
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy