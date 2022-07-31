Wilmington’s Bellamy Mansion offers new exhibit highlighting black architects

foxwilmington.com
whqr.org
"Wings Up for Wilmington" is accepting applications through mid-August
UNCW’s Wings Up for Wilmington is issuing a last call for those organizations that could use a little extra help with anything from filing or landscaping to painting or delivery. Amanda Boomershine, UNCW professor of Spanish and organizer of “Wings up for Wilmington 2022”, says the event takes place Saturday, September 17th, the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. Boomershine says the university just asks those who apply to ensure they will make good use of the volunteers’ time.
foxwilmington.com
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) – The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s City Hall building has not been as easily accessible lately
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington has made some changes in recent months at one of its busiest buildings that are designed to improve security. All of the entrances to City Hall are now locked, and anyone who has business within the building must call a phone number listed on a sign outside the door in order to enter the building. A spokesperson with the city says the decision to step up security was done out an abundance of caution and basic protocol.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
WECT
NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
PhillyBite
Discover Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington
- Consider Makers Alley if you're in Wilmington and looking for a place to eat and drink in a unique setting. Located at 804 N. Orange St., this new restaurant features an Airstream trailer turned working kitchen, an outdoor beer garden, and a historic-meets-modern interior. Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The city of Southport is working to protect the town’s historical character
Southport, NC (WWAY)– Development of new property in Southport could face stricter construction rules and regulations in efforts to preserve the city’s historic charm. The city is full of historic cemeteries, homes, and buildings. Mayor Jo Pat Hatem says that for him, establishing a historic district is in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
foxwilmington.com
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Columbus County Commissioners terminating service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, also known as Lake Waccamaw EMS. This is one week after a Whiteville restaurant alleges the agency’s chief made offensive remarks. Columbus County Commissioners voted 6 to...
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
WECT
Wilmington mayor acknowledges alcohol law enforcement needs ahead of council vote
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the midst of tourism season, locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Wilmington’s most popular bars, restaurants and breweries. City officials, however, are looking for ways to enforce state alcohol laws. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “And...
