ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington’s Bellamy Mansion offers new exhibit highlighting black architects

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whqr.org

"Wings Up for Wilmington" is accepting applications through mid-August

UNCW’s Wings Up for Wilmington is issuing a last call for those organizations that could use a little extra help with anything from filing or landscaping to painting or delivery. Amanda Boomershine, UNCW professor of Spanish and organizer of “Wings up for Wilmington 2022”, says the event takes place Saturday, September 17th, the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. Boomershine says the university just asks those who apply to ensure they will make good use of the volunteers’ time.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s City Hall building has not been as easily accessible lately

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington has made some changes in recent months at one of its busiest buildings that are designed to improve security. All of the entrances to City Hall are now locked, and anyone who has business within the building must call a phone number listed on a sign outside the door in order to enter the building. A spokesperson with the city says the decision to step up security was done out an abundance of caution and basic protocol.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
City
Raleigh, NC
WECT

NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Architects#Racism#The Bellamy Mansion
PhillyBite

Discover Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington

- Consider Makers Alley if you're in Wilmington and looking for a place to eat and drink in a unique setting. Located at 804 N. Orange St., this new restaurant features an Airstream trailer turned working kitchen, an outdoor beer garden, and a historic-meets-modern interior. Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
foxwilmington.com

9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified

Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy