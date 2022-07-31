Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.

TABOR CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO