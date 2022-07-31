Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

foxwilmington.com
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the...
The Post and Courier
Police investigate homicide in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Police are seeking homicide charges against a woman accused of shooting a man in North Myrtle Beach late last week. Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach at about 10:40 p.m. on July 28. He was admitted into intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 12:22 p.m. on July 31, about three days after the incident.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill on Aug. 4. Per the BCSO, Hill is 26-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has long dreadlocks. Hill was last seen Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. around...
columbuscountynews.com
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes
Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
CBS News
38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A former volunteer church youth worker was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor. On Tuesday afternoon, Wrightsboro Baptist Church released a statement on the arrest. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at...
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper
BEAVERDAM, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a domestic call on July 31 at the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road, where Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, shot at the officers from a camper after they attempted to speak with him. North Carolina Highway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland shooting investigation underway
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – One person is in custody after police and EMS discovered a person shot in a Leland home. Officers were called out Sunday at about 3:49 a.m. about a person suffering a gunshot wound inside a residence located on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive.
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
WECT
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Police Department is currently investigating a death near the Ocean Boulevard beach access. The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
