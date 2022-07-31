PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.

