www.voiceofalexandria.com
Related
mprnews.org
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
DL-Online
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
Watch: Walz, Jensen debate today at FarmFest for first and possibly only time
(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s two main candidates for governor are debating Wednesday for the first time. The debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican-endorsed challenger Scott Jensen takes place at Minnesota FarmFest’s Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum at 10:30 a.m., and is expected to be agriculture centric. So...
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kxlp941.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Minnesota benefits from historic electric grid investment
Minnesota's electric grid is slated for a $2 billion upgrade. The investment is part of a $10 billion grid expansion in the Midwest by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator. It’s the largest grid investment in U.S. history. Minnesota Project locations will be in Alexandria, Benton County and Rochester. The...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Xcel Energy unveils plan to expand electric vehicle charging options in Minnesota and Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy on Tuesday proposed increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of their goal to reach zero-carbon transportation.The proposal would add about 750 high-speed charging stations and 1,500 charging ports total around the region by 2026."Interest in EVs continues to grow and the expansion of both private and public charging will help customers address range anxiety and achieve significant savings on their transportation costs while delivering cleaner air for everyone," said the president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan, Mark Stoering.Xcel says it will work with communities interested in charging stations...
AG Keith Ellison speaks on decision to not appeal state judge's abortion decision
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following his decision to not appeal a ruling earlier this month that threw out all restrictions on abortions in the state.Watch the interview above and read the previous story below. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.The laws blocked include...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Comments / 0