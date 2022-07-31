MLB Roundup: Alvarez delivers in 10th, Astros beat Rodriguez-less M's

www.sportsnet.ca
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Tampa Bay Times
Hey, Rays still can get Juan Soto. You just need to wait until he’s 35
ST. PETERSBURG — When you have a centerfielder hitting .147, you obviously need to upgrade. So the Rays acquired a centerfielder hitting .178. Yeah, that’s the snarky version of the trade deadline in Tampa Bay. With the Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners all hitting the gas this week in search of an American League pennant, the Rays are still driving with their turn signal on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
Adding first baseman Trey Mancini was the biggest move the Houston Astros made at the trade deadline, but dealing for catcher Christian Vázquez may have been the smartest move James Click pulled off. Vázquez is in the middle of a strong season, hitting .281 with a 110 wRC+. His...
Yardbarker
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence
In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
Yardbarker
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of this three-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick. The Red Sox took the first game last night by the score of 3-2. The emotions were high as both teams were in the middle […] The post MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Astros hold onto top spot
For most of the MLB season, the New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball. In fact, they had the Seattle Mariners' all-time single season record of 116 wins in their sights — then July happened. Last month, the Yankees went 13-13, which effectively ended their historic pursuit.
Yardbarker
Rafael Devers drives in both runs as Red Sox top Astros
Rafael Devers made an impactful return from the injured list while Kutter Crawford produced a sixth consecutive solid start as the visiting Boston Red Sox topped the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday. Devers, reinstated from the IL earlier Tuesday after missing 10 games with right hamstring inflammation, drove in both...
Comments / 0