therecord-online.com
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
therecord-online.com
Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape
CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022. Schedule of events for Day 1 of the Schuylkill County Fair. The fair runs through Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the fairgrounds on Fair Road in Summit Station near Schuylkill Haven. The fair officially opens to the fair at 4:00pm on...
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Local Little Leaguer to participate in Home Run Derby
South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck. The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN...
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
webbweekly.com
Debra M. Miller, 67
Debra M. Miller, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Debra was born in Williamsport on March 23, 1955 to Charles A. and Arlene E. (Harman) Prentiss. Debra was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed piecing together puzzles, painting pictures on...
John Ryan Brewery spices up local food scene in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — John Ryan Brewery is bringing new options to the Williamsport area just as it is reviving the city's past. The restaurant and brewery, located on 151 E 3rd St., is a lasting marker of Old City Williamsport. The structure dates back to 1869, a thriving time for the mansions of Williamsport. John Roselle Tucker (R.T.) Ryan, the original owner and now namesake of the business, built a...
Seven families displaced after apartment fire
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville. Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters say several […]
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
SPCA Pets of the week: Cooper and Amelia
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Cooper Cooper knows that time with friends is time well spent. The jovial three-year-old terrier-mix loves to have fun and play with his best people friends. He is vivacious and works hard to pass his classes on manners. He...
abc27.com
Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
