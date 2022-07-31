Portage farm holds first sunflower festival

www.lancasterfarming.com
Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
Beer and wine festival coming to downtown Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine. The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and […]
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
‘Couch Potato 0.0k’ coming to Ebensburg PotatoFest
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ever wanted to partake in a marathon but don’t feel like doing all that running? Well at PotatoFest in Ebensburg this year, you can. The first ever Couch Potato 0.0k will be coming to PotatoFest this year on Sept. 24. At 1:05 p.m. the zero-mile “race” will take place on the […]
WTAJ
Local winery offering customer appreciation deals
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starr Hill Winery, a family owned winery located in Clearfield County is expanding their line of products, and offering some sweet deals for their customers. Right now, as part of their customer appreciation special, all wines are $8 and $10 as a thank you now...
WJAC TV
'Closed for now, not forever:' Baker's Loaf owner speaks out after basement fire
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of smelling like fresh bread and baked goods at the Baker's Loaf, now it smells like smoke. "I was devastated. It was just heartbreaking," said their owner, Maigin Boring. A fire broke out in the basement Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, Johnstown fire officials tell...
Power outages across Central Pennsylvania region
WTAJ — As storms are crossing through the Central Pennsylvania region, multiple power outages have been reported from Penelec. As of 5:20 p.m., over 1,200 customers are without power in Bedford County while over 800 customers are without power in Cambria County. Blair, Centre and Clearfield Counties also have hundreds without power, according to Pennelec’s […]
WJAC TV
Community frustration surrounding local State Park
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining to 6 news about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel mountain state park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park,...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
fox8tv.com
RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
fox8tv.com
Somerset County Hospice House Closes
“We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down.”. That’s why Randy Ickes of Somerset County in early July while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That’s been his home for the last three months. “Well, we have to try and find...
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
WTAJ
Looking for a fur-ever home: Adopt Chloe from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.
Rail work to close road in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County rail work has started and closed a road according to officials. Work started on Monday, August 1, and is set to be completed on Friday, August 5. The maintenance work to the railroad crossing will leave 1764 Garrett Road Rockwood closed. The road will only be closed at […]
WTAJ
Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
Altoona City Planning Commission hears proposal to construct new apartment building
Altoona Planning Commission hears proposal to build a five story building.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
