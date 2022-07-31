ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

By Will Stewart for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs.

Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified Western country in Europe.

The report came from journalist Ksenia Sobchak, a former Russian presidential candidate.

The initial diagnosis is Guillain-Barré syndrome but investigations are still ongoing following repeated cases where Putin's enemies have been poisoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0WZS_0gzxr3Oc00
Anatoly Chubais is credited with 'talent-spotting' Putin in the 1990s before leaving the country

Sobchak stated: 'In this case, the diagnosis may change.'

She said that 'the room where Chubais was when he felt unwell was examined by specialists in chemical protection suits.

'And police questioned all the witnesses.'

His wife Avdotya Smirnova, 56, a film director, said his condition was 'unstable', said Sobchak.

'It became bad, suddenly the arms and legs became numb.'

Chubais himself was quoted as saying: 'I have been hospitalised in one of the European clinics with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A condition of moderate severity, stable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZCjj_0gzxr3Oc00
Chubais (pictured with Putin in 2016) is said to be suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome

Chubais quit as Putin's special envoy to international organisations in March - and left Russia to live in exile in protest about the war, say media reports.

He is seen as the most senior Russian official to resign for this reason.

He is a former Kremlin deputy prime minister who led the privatisation of the Russian economy after the fall of communism in the government of Boris Yeltsin.

He remained a key player under Putin - and from 1998 to 2008, he headed Russia's state-owned electrical power monopoly RAO UES.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUznW_0gzxr3Oc00
Chubais (left) was long seen as Russia's most senior pro-West politician (pictured in 2007 with German energy tycoon Wulf Bernotat, as Putin and Angela Merkel deliberate behind them)

For the next 12 years he ran RUSNANO, Russia's nanotechnology corporation.

He was seen as the most prominent pro-Western politician in Putin's team.

In early June he was photographed in a Cyprus supermarket, and earlier there were reports he had been in Israel and Turkey.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare and serious condition which can be life threatening affecting the nerves in the feet, hands and limbs.

It causes numbness, weakness and pain.

Comments / 37

HOAKIE
3d ago

The Russian are letting themselves get pick off one at a time. Why don’t they all raise up at once at take Putin out! The Taliban could use a new bowling ball.

Reply(1)
37
Lanie Taylor
3d ago

putin doing putin things. his people need to free their country and people, and the rest of the world, from his existence.

Reply
31
Asia Girl
3d ago

To leave putin you can trust no one and say nothing. Never giving any clue that you are breaking up with him.

Reply
16
Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Ksenia Sobchak
Person
Anatoly Chubais
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Communism#Russian#Poisoned#European#Western#Kremlin
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine's First Lady tells Piers Morgan the invasion of her country has made her marriage to President Zelensky stronger and the couple are 'now more interested in each other'

Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife have revealed that Russia's savage invasion of Ukraine has brought them closer together and made their marriage even stronger. The President and his First Lady, Olena Zelenska, told Piers Morgan on Talk TV they are now 'more interested in each other' as a result of the brutal war.
POLITICS
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

518K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy