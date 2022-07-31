ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA legend Bill Russell - one of the most successful players in the history of basketball - dies at 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, has died at the age of 88.

His family said that he 'passed away peacefully at age 88 with his wife, Jeannine, by his side'.

They said in a statement on Sunday: 'It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans & followers:

'Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

'Bill's two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come: twice an NCAA champion; captain of a gold-medal-winning US Olympic team; 11 times an NBA champion; and at the helm for two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

'Along the way Bill earned a string of individual awards that stands unprecedented as it went unmentioned by him. In 2009, the award for the NBA finals most valuable player was renamed after two-time Hall of Famer as the "Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

'But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life.

'From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evers' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness, and thoughtful change.'

In addition to his civil rights work, he’s considered one of the greatest winners in US sports history and the greatest defensive player in NBA history.

While playing for Boston, he experienced significant racism and ultimately decided to have his jersey retired in a private ceremony rather than sharing the moment with fans.

NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away at the age of 88

sl
3d ago

Becky on deck always grinning always fighting for the rights of black people everywhere where is his real family and children please image people image

Phil Strong
3d ago

😂 Y’all (some, not all) some haters! This dude’s an NBA legend and the first thing y’all wanna talk about is him having a white wife. He didn’t define love by color. The NERVE of him! 🤣

Rick James
3d ago

All the struggles and civil rights work he has done and he’s got a white wife!!!😂😂😂hilarious!!!

