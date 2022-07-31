ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Composure 10/10... what a finish': Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice lead the praise for Ella Toone's 'magical' chip to give England the lead in the Women's Euro final against Germany

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice joined fans in hailing Ella Toone's 'magical' opener for England in their Women's Euro final victory against Germany.

Manchester United star Toone ran onto Keira Walsh's superb through ball, before brilliantly chipping goalkeeper Merle Frohms to give the Lionesses the lead in front of nearly 90,000 at Wembley.

England men's stars Rice and Sterling, TV presenter Gary Lineker and pundit Chris Kamara quickly took to social media to heap praise on Toone for her inspired effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263qOg_0gzxqBPO00
Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice have joined fans in hailing Ella Toone's 'magical' opener for England in the Women's European Championship final vs Germany at Wembley on Sunday
England men's stars Rice and Sterling quickly took to social media to praise Toone's chip

West Ham's Rice simply tweeted: 'What a pass. What a finish,' while international team-mate Sterling said: 'Composure 10/10 @ellatoone99.'

Match of the Day host Lineker added: 'Woah. What a finish from @ellatoone99. Beautifully done,' with three clapping emojis.

Kamara posted: 'Ella Toone what a finish, what a goal,' with several celebratory emojis.

One fan said: 'What a finish that is in front of 90,000 in a major championship final. Ella Toone take a bow.'

A second continued: 'my word, Ella toone.'

Another added: 'Ella Toone, that is so goddamn cold. A FINISH.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOX1j_0gzxqBPO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO5L0_0gzxqBPO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOPCL_0gzxqBPO00
Fans also posted on Twitter, describing Manchester United star Toone as 'special' and 'ice cold'

A fourth account said: 'The ball's bouncing, you've got the defender right on your shoulder, and you produce that chip. Ella Toone, absolutely ice cold.'

Another posted: 'WOW. WE ARE IN THE PRESENCE OF GREATNESS. ELLA TOONE!!!!!!'

While a fan tweeted: 'How do you have the calmness to chip the keeper there? Ella Toone is special. #WEuro2022Final #WEURO2022'

Toone's brilliance in the 62nd minute of the match was not enough to win the match for England in regulation time however, with Lina Magull equalising 17 minutes later with a smart finish at the near post.

The Bayern Munich midfielder's goal saw the match head to extra time, in which England took the lead and then held on after Chloe Kelly's strike following a goalmouth scramble.

