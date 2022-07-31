ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'The referee has been TERRIBLE': Ian Wright fumes at ref in Euro 2022 final, while fans accuse Kateryna Monzul of 'changing her stance' on tough tackles as she dishes out three yellow cards in a goalless opening half at Wembley

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former England striker Ian Wright vented his anger at the officiating of the Euro 2022 final, after fans felt that referee Kateryna Monzul took a strict approach in the first half.

The Ukrainian official awarded three yellow cards in an even but cagey first 45 minutes at Wembley between the Lionesses and Germany, before Sarina Wiegman's side went on to win.

Speaking at half time, Wright said: 'The referee has been terrible, there has been inconsistency.'

 Kateryna Monzul is the first Ukrainian referee to officiate a Women's Euros final
Some fans bemoaned her consistency in the first half of the final at Wembley

The Lionesses received two bookings in the first half, with Georgia Stanway's card in particular proving unpopular with fans, while Ellen White was also cautioned.

Germany meanwhile saw Felicitas Rauch shown a yellow card for a foul.

England fans on twitter shared Wright's sentiments, with one tweeting: 'How is a referee being this bad in a Euro's final? Neither of those were yellows. Embarrassing.'

Another was equally worked up, saying: 'Keep an eye on this referee in the 2nd half. This is shocking and poor refereeing. Absolutely shocking.'

Other supporters focused on Monzul's apparent inconsistency between teams, as one commented: 'What about the two blatant German yellow cards that were missed then referee? It's a joke'

Ian Wright called the referee's first half performance 'terrible'

Another added: 'Really wish the referee would find her cards when Obderdorf commits a foul.'

England manager Sarina Wiegman commented yesterday that Germany are a 'physical side', and some supporters picked up on this amid their complaints at Monzul's refereeing.

'People keep saying this Germany team are the most physical in the women's game. They're just dirty tbh,' commented one fan.

Some fans felt Georgia Stanway was unfairly booked by Monzul in the first half 

Someone else observed: 'Germany being very physical. Need to stand up for ourselves without losing our heads here.'

But in the end the decisions did not make much of a difference, as England went on to win their first ever major trophy.

They needed extra time to make history, after Lina Magull had cancelled out Ella Toone's brilliant opener with a chip over the goalkeeper.

However, Chloe Kelly's poke home following a scramble around the goalmouth was enough for Sarina Wiegman's side to inflict a first Euros final defeat on the Germans.

But the decisions mattered little as Chloe Kelly helped England secure a famous victory

And whatever fans make of her skills as a referee in the Wembley showpiece, Monzul's journey to the final has still been extraordinary.

She spent five days in a bunker in her native city of Kharkiv as the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine before fleeing the country by car and eventually settling in Italy.

Just months later, she has become the first Ukrainian to officiate in a women's Euros final.

