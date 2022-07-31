ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Chelsea could line up after poaching Frenkie de Jong from Man Utd with Josko Gvardiol transfer boosting defence

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvbrX_0gzxoLji00

CHELSEA have struggled in the summer transfer window but still have time to make a couple of signings that can turn things around.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been vocal about the need for reinforcement, especially in defence after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pX8lC_0gzxoLji00
Chelsea are looking to hijack Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong from Manchester United Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZNk2_0gzxoLji00
Chelsea are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol to boost their defence Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lldMl_0gzxoLji00
This is how Chelsea could line up with their usual 3-4-3 formation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdu7u_0gzxoLji00
And here is how Chelsea could line up with Thomas Tuchel's previous 4-3-3 formation

The Blues are likely to be deprived of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta as well before the transfer window slams shut.

However, the West Londoners are moving in for a centre-back and have targeted RB Leipzig ace Josko Gvardiol after missing out on Jules Kounde, who went to Barcelona.

Chelsea tried to offer Timo Werner back to Leipzig in exchange for Gvardiol but the Bundesliga giants turned them down, thus the Premier League giants will have to come back with a better offer.

The Blues are also reportedly looking to hijack a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Those two moves would give Tuchel plenty of depth to try out various formations this coming season.

The German tactician could stick with the usual 3-4-3 formation that has led to immense success at Stamford Bridge these past few years.

That could see Edouard Mendy in goal with a centre-back trio of Thiago Silva, summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly and Gvardiol, if new owner Todd Boehly signs him.

Reece James would play at right wing-back with Ben Chilwell on the other side, while N'Golo Kante would team up with De Jong, if Chelsea snatched him from United's grasp.

Mason Mount and summer signing Raheem Sterling would lead the line with Kai Havertz as a false nine.

But Tuchel would also be able to have an alternative line-up with a 4-3-3 formation, the same system he preferred at Borussia Dortmund.

That would see Mendy in goal with James at right-back and Chilwell on the other side, while Koulibaly and Gvardiol would link up at centre-back.

Jorginho would come on to pair up with De Jong and Kante in midfield.

And Sterling, Mount as well as Havertz would lead Tuchel's attack.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘considering shock Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer after ex-Arsenal man slips down Barcelona pecking order’

CHELSEA are reportedly considering a shock approach for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. New Blues owner Todd Boehly started the window by signing forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. But it appears Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is still keen on bringing another striker to the club, after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Poaching#West Londoners#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

FIFA 23 Player Career: What the new Personality Points mean

FIFA 23 has unveiled all the changes to its popular Career Mode with big changes coming to the way Player Career works. EA Sports has introduced a new mechanic called Personality Points which help give a boost to certain attributes. Here’s an explanation of everything you need to know about...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
642K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy