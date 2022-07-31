Watch super-sub Ella Toone give England Lionesses lead in Euro 2022 final with outrageous chip after pinpoint Walsh pass

SUPER-SUB Ella Toone has gifted England a one-goal lead over Germany with a superb finish in the final of Euro2022.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute to replace attacking midfielder Fran Kirby.

Toone scored with an outrageous chip Credit: Getty

Just six minutes later, she received a fantastic through ball from Kiera Walsh before going one-on-one with Merle Frohms in goal.

She then managed to chip the ball over the goalkeeper in spectacular style, breaking the deadlock and giving England a 1-0 lead.

MORE TO FOLLOW