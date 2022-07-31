Beyonce's new album Renaissance is set to dominate the charts in its first week of sales...as the singer teases latest release as a 'three-act project'

Beyonce's first solo album in six years, Renaissance, is projected to dominate the charts in its first week of sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, the 40-year-old superstar's new album 'will easily' debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200, with the trade publication projecting that it will move a total of 275,000-315,000 units in the first seven days since its release last Friday.

In addition, the outlet reported that the hitmaker's seventh studio album will earn more than 170 million streams in the United States over the next week.

Meanwhile, Spotify announced that Renaissance is the platform's most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022.

With the new projections, the album is set to secure its place among the top selling albums of 2022.

Harry Styles' third studio album Harry's House currently holds the record for the best opening week of the year with 521,000 equivalent album units moved.

Prior to the release of Harry's House, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Hotsteppers earned the top spot, after selling 295,500 equivalent album units in its first week.

Renaissance will mark the Beyonce's seventh consecutive No.1 Billboard 200 debut.

And the songstress has teased that her fans can expect more new music to come soon.

Ahead of the album release on Thursday, the singer uploaded a message to her website describing the new set as a 'three-act project.'

'This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,' she penned.

Being that Renaissance came to life over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyonce explained that was her was of escaping the uncertainty of what was to come.

'Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

'My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,' she wrote.

She then expressed just how thankful she is that her three children and her 'muse' Jay-Z supported her throughout the creative process.

'I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,' it read.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in 2012. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Beyonce then thanked her Uncle Jonny, who was gay and tragically passed away from complications relating to an HIV diagnosis, for introducing her to the musicians and cultures that continue to inspire her.

'A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.'

She included a throwback snapshot of Jonny donning a sharp navy blue suit jacket over a red button-up shirt as he sat at a table beside a stunning woman that resembled Beyonce's mother Tina.

She continued: 'Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.'

Beyonce thanked her 'Parkwood crew, my slab, dream and all of the talented producers involved' involved in the creation of Renaissance.

She took a moment to express her love for her mother Tina Knowles and father Mathew Knowles.

‘Mama, I [love] you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you,' she wrote.

'To all my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.'

Beyonce's heart-felt message came just one day after the album was leaked online. The highly anticipated record, which was released at midnight this past Thursday, could be found online and CDs are already being sold in Europe, according to Variety.