Hasim Rahman Jr reveals how Jake Paul could have ‘saved the show’ with ‘replacement ready’ after fight cancelation

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
HASIM RAHMAN JR claimed Jake Paul could have "saved the show" with a "replacement ready" following their fight cancelation.

Paul was due to face Rahman at New York's famed Madison Square Garden next weekend.

Jake Paul's fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was cancelled Credit: EPA

But following a weight disagreement between the two, the entire pay-per-view event was axed.

And Rahman has since spoken out to suggest they offered his uncle - unbeaten cruiserweight Muhsin Cason - as a backup alternative.

He said: "They knew we had a replacement ready on the side whose been doing everything I've been doing this whole camp.

"The Muslim Boxer; Muhsin Cason, who campaigns at cruiserweight and wouldn't have had to drain himself.

"He could have saved the show and Jake Paul could have fought a real boxer, but he don't want to fight a real fighter, he don't want to fight a real fight.

"He wanted to drain me down and fight a shell of me which I'm not going to allow him to do."

Cason, 28, is the brother of Rahman's dad, who is currently 10-0 and once a sparring partner of Paul's.

Rahman signed to fight at the 14st 4lb cruiserweight limit of 200lb, despite being 16 stone in his last fight in April.

And he was also had to comply with a strict rehydration limit when weighing in the next day.

Due to Rahman's heavy weight cut, the New York State Athletic Commission wanted to track his process.

Paul said with only a week out, the NYSAC changed the fight weight to 205lb.

But once Rahman allegedly demanded to come in at 215lb, the bout was soon called off.

Paul, 25, said: "I am devastated. I cannot f*****g believe this. We just found out this news.

"This is just another case of a professional boxer, just like Tommy Fury, being scared to fight me.

"It's as clear as day that these guys have been so unprofessional to work with, looking for any excuse to such more money out of this event. To coerce us into doing things.

"And from the jump I knew from the bottom of my heart that this guys didn't want to get into the ring with me it's as clear as day."

But Rahman hit back: "I would have beat this man up with one hand like I did in the gym, but let him tell it he already beat my ass in the gym when I was 230lb.

"So if you beat me up when I was 230lb, what's the problem fighting me when I'm 215lb or 210lb?

"It's clearly them not wanting to fight, it's not me pulling out. I never said I didn't want this fight, the only thing I can conclude is that they're scared.

"They tried to drain me down, I told them I wouldn't be able to get all the way down to cruiserweight, it was an astronomical feat from the beginning."

Boxer J'Leon Love with Jake Paul and Muhsin Cason Credit: Instagram @themuslimboxer

