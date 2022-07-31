KuCoin Launches NFT ETFs To Make Blue-Chip NFTs Affordable

nftevening.com
Society Symbols NFT: Bringing Real-Life History to The Blockchain
In a digital era populated by PFP projects and cartoon-style NFTs, Society Symbols is bringing real-life value. Now you can find and cherish ancient symbols, sports emblems, iconic brands, and a lot more (science stuff, official signs, miscellaneous symbols) – all part of a unique NFT project. Every single digital asset is unique and only you can define its value on the blockchain.
Rishi Sunak pledges to boost housing stock to win over young voters with chance to get on property ladder
Rishi Sunak will today vow to 'build the next generation of Tory voters' with a pledge to ensure houses are put up more quickly by tackling 'land-banking'. The Tory leadership candidate will promise to drive up rates of house-building so more people can get on the property ladder. He plans...
Solana Hack Drains Over 8k Crypto Wallets and Counting
The Solana network is the latest victim of a tragic, ongoing hack. Accordingly, over 8,000 wallets have been compromised and the numbers keep rising. The total loss count exceeds $7M in cryptocurrencies. Notably, most wallets had been allegedly inactive for over 6 months. Right now, the exact cause of the hack is unknown.
