Free Concert Tuesday! Apex Ensemble at South Mountain Recreational Complex’s Clipper Pavilion

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Sponsored: Rare Showcase of the History of Jazz in Newark
The Newark Museum of Art celebrates the mesmerizing work of photographers who documented some of jazz’s greatest performers across even decades while spotlighting Newark as a center for jazz. Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic features photographs by photojournalist Jerry Dantzic who received special access to...
Montclair – Help Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza Recover, Reopen From Fire
Exactly one week ago, Montclair’s Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q and Pizza suffered a fire. No one was hurt, but damage from the fire has caused the beloved eatery to temporary close its doors. Today, Ruthie’s shared photos of some of the damage from the fire and while repairs will take...
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
Liberal Laughs: ‘Last Supper’ A Deliciously Dark Comedy
Gov. Chris Christie famously derided residents of our area as “Communists from Montclair.” If you’re the least bit left leaning (with a sense of humor), you’ll love the “Last Supper,” a musical farce playing at SOPAC until August 7. The plot centers around five...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Bloomfield Mayor’s Back to School Party will Give Away Book Bags to Pre-K through 8th Grade Students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – On Sunday, August 28, Bloomfield Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their Annual Back to School Party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for Pre-K through 8th grade students. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Avenue, from 12:00-3:00pm. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
Asbury Together Announces Ticket
Asbury Park City Councilman Jesse Kendle (left) and Mayor John Moor are running together in the November election. Asbury Park Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle announced they will be seeking four-year terms in the Nov. 8 Asbury Park election. Both were elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and will be running again as the Asbury Together ticket.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Montclair Crime: Man Steals Gucci Bag; Teen Girls Seen Throwing Rocks at Glenfield School
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. July 28, 2022 (Hartley Street): The victim reported that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle between 12:00 PM and 4:30 PM. Approximately $230.00 in unauthorized transactions were later made against his credit cards at a Rite Aid in Newark.
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Immigrants realize American dream, open restaurant in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
