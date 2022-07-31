Space Coast’s first double launch day targeting Aug. 4

www.baynews9.com
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
'We can't contain the excitement!' President Joe Biden will unveil one of NASA's James Webb space telescope's first images of deep space TODAY ahead of the full reveal tomorrow
US President Joe Biden will release the first ever deep space image from NASA's new super space telescope later today. The eagerly-anticipated picture will offer a sneak peek ahead of tomorrow's full reveal of images from the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) James Webb Space Telescope. It was launched at...
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
NASA is one step closer to Mars: Congress passes first authorization bill in FIVE YEARS that includes funding for the US to put human boots on Red Planet after establishing a presence on the moon
NASA is one step closer to putting human boots on Mars after Congress passed the first authorization bill for the American space agency in five years, which includes funding for the Artemis mission to not only continue its work to the moon but also soar to the Red Planet. Within...
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
Did Russia just launch a spacecraft to stalk a US spy satellite?
A newly launched Russian spy satellite may be tasked with stalking one of its American counterparts.
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
Blue Origin to Launch Next Crewed Spaceflight in Four Days
Blue Origin has just announced the latest launch date for its next crewed spaceflight, currently scheduled in four days’ time. The NS-22 mission will mark the 22nd launch for the company’s New Shephard rocket system and its sixth with a crew. Most significantly, it’ll achieve a series of firsts, highlighted by the participation of mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who will become the first person to have reached the summit of Mount Everest, the bottom of Marian Trench’s Challenger Deep, as well as the Kármán line, which marks the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
NASA Will Send a Fleet of Helicopter Drones to Fly Over Mars
NASA’s interplanetary rock collection is ready to explode. For more than a year now, the agency’s Perseverance rover has been hard at work collecting samples from the surface of Mars with the goal of eventually getting them back to Earth in the early 2030s so scientists can ogle them up close. But one of the biggest questions for NASA was how exactly they were going to accomplish this.
Huge blow for Elon Musk’s SpaceX as crewed flight to ISS delayed by rocket damage
A MANNED SpaceX flight has been delayed due to damage to the Falcon 9 rocket that is set to bring four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). Nasa and SpaceX are working to get their fifth partnered flight off the ground by late September. The Crew-5 mission to...
Out of Control Space Debris Is About to Plummet to Earth: How to Track
A Long March 5B rocket section reported to weigh 23 metric tons is due to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at a location that's difficult to predict.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
South Korea to Send Its First Mission to the Moon
On Tuesday, August 2, a South Korean spacecraft carrying scientific instruments will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and begin charting a course to the moon. The spacecraft is expected to arrive at its destination in mid-December and enter an orbit about 100 kilometers above the lunar surface, where its instruments will study the moon for at least a year, reports ScienceInsider’s Dennis Normile.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
NASA video reveals complexity of Lunar Gateway plan
The Lunar Gateway will be a space station in a lunar orbit primarily for getting astronauts and cargo to the surface of the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is using various private firms to develop various Gateway modules, the first of which will be should be deployed in the mid-2020s.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
Watch Rocket Lab launch a US spy satellite early Thursday after wind delay
Rocket Lab will launch a U.S. spy satellite in the wee hours of Thursday (Aug. 4), and you can watch the action live.
