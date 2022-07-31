ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

By Jessica McCarty-Carvajal
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 4 days ago

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!

Updated July 2022 by Dani Meyering

35 Things to Do in Sanford

1. Take a craft beer tour
Have you ever wondered about the history of craft beer in Historic Downtown Sanford? Or the story behind the district’s popular craft breweries? The Sanford Craft Beer & History Tour covers all that and more! Sanford Brew & History Tour is led by regarded beer aficionado and BJCP Certified Beer Judge, Gary Holmes. Tours start at 3:00 pm and last at least 90 minutes.

The craft beer tour costs $29 per person and beer samples are included. Everyone on the tour must be 21 and up to participate in this tour. A valid government-issued ID is required as proof of age.

2. Take a tour with Limo Cycle
Limo Cycle is pure fun on wheels and a great way to spend the weekend or evening with other couples.
855-7569-386
From $30/person

3. Learn Sanford's history on a tour
Follow in the footsteps of Sanford's great history. Historic Downtown Sanford Tours & Experiences offers a variety of tours. Each tour is led by a friendly and knowledgeable tour guide. And considering the amount of cool information you'll learn, each tour is pretty affordable. The Downtown Sanford Historical Tour is $20.00 per person and is an active, fascinating look into the town's history. You'll get to see a side of downtown Sanford you probably had no idea existed.

4. Get a little spooky on the Sanford Ghost Tour
If thrills and chills are more your speed then consider the Sanford Ghost Tour from Historic Downtown Sanford Tours & Experiences . This tour is also $20 per person, but puts a whole different spin on Sanford's history. After all, a town that is 150 years old is bound to have some spirits stirring around. It's definitely one of the most interesting things to do in Sanford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5AQG_0gzxEGFX00

Historic Downtown Sanford

6. Work together at Escape Artists
Find clues, solve riddles and get caught in the moment as you work together to escape! All rooms are private so you'll have a great time working together without any distractions.
321-200-5304

7. Indulge in handcrafted marshmallows and ice cream
Venture to the Wondermade cafe in Sanford for the widest range of Wondermade marshmallows and ice creams, including some flavors only sold in store. There are so many unique ways to satisfy your sweet tooth here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4AZZ_0gzxEGFX00

Wondermade gourmet marshmallows in Sanford

8. Brew your own beer
With four different classes to choose from at Sanford Homebrew Shop , we're sure you'll find something to make for a fun and unique date night. Plus, there is a taproom in the store so you can try the fresh beer from the expert brewers.
407-732-6931
Prices vary depending on class

9. Stargaze at the planetarium at Seminole State College
The Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium at Seminole State College hosts weekly shows exploring the night sky. Currently the planetarium is closed for an extensive reimagining of the space. It is expected to reopen in January 2023 with a week long “Space Week” celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n37Ls_0gzxEGFX00

Image credit: Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium

9. Stroll, jog, or bike the Sanford Riverwalk
What makes Sanford so special is its location along Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River. It is this waterfront location that attracted settlers to build here, making it a massive destination for shopping and trade. Come see the waterways for yourself along the Sanford Riverwalk . It is nearly five miles long and one of the best things to do in Sanford and accessible in downtown Sanford as well as near the Central Florida Zoo.

10. Go zip lining at the Central Florida Zoo
Calling all adventure lovers! Zip lining at Seminole Aerial Adventures is the perfect date night for you. You do not need to pay admission to the zoo to enjoy this adventure. Reservations are best since there are only so many timeslots each day, available online.

11. Stroll the botanical gardens of the Central Florida Zoo
If you're looking for classic things to do in Sanford, the Central Florida Zoo should be near the top. This zoo is more than just a place to see fascinating animals. It is built among a beautiful stretch of wetlands. The flowers and plantlife that surround the zoo are worth a visit if you enjoy the beauty of nature.

Recommendation: If you visit during the holiday season then tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival are a must!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekYHR_0gzxEGFX00

Lighted Walkway at Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo 2021

12. Cruise and dine on Lake Monroe
Cruise the historic St. Johns River aboard an authentic sternwheel paddleboat. St. Johns Rivership Co. invites you to see the real Florida while dining, drinking and dancing to live music.
321-441-3030

13. Spend a day/night on a house boat
One of Sanford's best kept secrets is this little hideaway! Spend the evening on the town and come “home” to this beautiful floating bungalow on the St. Johns River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SADWC_0gzxEGFX00

Floating houseboat in Sanford | Image credit: Floating Bungalows

Related: Unique Airbnb Rentals in Orlando – including another really cool one in Sanford

14. Check out happenings at the Wayne Densch Theatre
Snuggle up to your honey and catch a classic movie at one of the Movie Classics Showings or attend a live show.
407-321-8111
Prices Vary

15. Enjoy a park in the historic Sanford neighborhood
If you have kids along with you, one of the best things to do in Sanford is to go to Park on Park . While most families flock to Fort Mellon Park along the water in downtown Sanford, Park on Park is a quieter park with more shade.

Plus, it is surrounded by the gorgeous historic homes of Sanford. You might think you're in Savannah, Georgia for a brief moment as you drive the tree-lined streets with incredible historic homes all around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFRik_0gzxEGFX00

Park on Park playground in Sanford – Dani Meyering

The playground is sure to be popular with your kiddos. And, if you don't have kids along with you, visit Park on Park for the precious and beautiful butterfly garden.

16. Browse the Magnolia Square Market for delicious German groceries
If you've ever been to Sanford before you have probably heard all about Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe. The treasured German restaurant is a landmark of downtown Sanford, and right around the corner is the Magnolia Square Market , owned by the same family.

Walk in to browse the shelves of colorful German candies and delicious groceries imported direct from Germany. There is also a deli counter where you can order fresh meat as well as made-to-order sandwiches. A cooler in the back offers a variety of imported German beer that you can enjoy in-store or out on the patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466rEq_0gzxEGFX00

Magnolia Square Market in Sanford – Dani Meyering

17. Heat things up at Spice is Nice
If you've ever wondered why people are so fascinated with hot sauce, this is the place to learn. Dino Ferri is the Owner of Spice Is Nice store in downtown Sanford. “I love everything about Sanford, especially that you can walk everywhere. It's so walkable!” he explained to us as we visited during the store's opening weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pybpw_0gzxEGFX00

A large variety of sauces at Spice is Nice Store Downtown Sanford – Dani Meyering

Don't worry if you're just not that into hot sauce. Pop in for a visit to Spice is Nice anyhow. You can sample just about 100 different hot sauces, and Dino cares more about actual flavor rather than heat. And there is a large variety of gourmet goodies to browse too.

Bonus! Magpies Modern General Store is right next to Spice is Nice. Stop in here to browse a variety of local goods as well as unique gifts that are environmentally friendly.

18. Experience an intimate horseback ride for two at Hidden Palms Ranch
Enjoy a beautiful and relaxing ride as you enjoy the scenery on this trail ride through the beautiful Lake Jesup Conservation Area.
407-620-7880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp2MJ_0gzxEGFX00

Image credit: Hidden Palms Ranch

19. Embark on a food hall crawl at Henry's Depot
Located on the site of a historic train station, Henry's Depot is a fantastic destination for a food crawl. There are multiple food vendors, including some of the best seafood in the Orlando area at The Current Seafood Counter. Plus, a wonderful Florida-themed bar called The Basin sits in the back of the food hall so you can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail with your food crawl.

Sanford Restaurants

20. Enjoy an intimate dinner for two at The Tennessee Truffle.
Perhaps the most romantic restaurant in Sanford is The Tennessee Truffle. Every single item on the menu is farm fresh and made from scratch. Sanford locals swear by this place, and rightfully so. Reservations are highly recommended, call 321-594-1518. Closed Mon, Tues,& Wed, and open on Sunday for brunch only.

21. The District
Hand crafted new American cuisine
112 W. 2nd Street
407-330-2730

22. Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe
German
205 E First Street
407-321-2204

23. The Old Jailhouse
American
113 Palmetto Avenue
407-548-6964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvQdd_0gzxEGFX00

The Old Jailhouse | Image credit: Kristen Manieri

24. Fuel BBQ
BBQ
120 South Park Avenue
407-328-4848

25. Buster's Bistro
Belgian
300 S Sanford Ave
407-732-6880

26. The Breezeway
Casual Grill
112 E 1st St.
407-878-1284

27. The Corner Cafe
Bistro
101 W 1st St, Ste A
407-322-3779

28. The Yardery
A marvelous all-outdoor dining restaurant and bar
415 E 4th Street
(407) 878-2179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIyus_0gzxEGFX00

The Yardery in Sanford – Dani Meyering

Where to Drink – Sanford Bars

29. The Imperial at Washburn Imports
116 E 1st St
407-322-1449

30. Go Western at Wild Wild West End Saloon
One of the popular things to do in downtown Sanford has long been to hang out at West End Trading Company. Now, these same owners have expanded right next door at the Wild Wild West End Saloon . This modern country-themed bar is a whole lot of fun. And the outdoor patio is a great hang-out spot, complete with delicious food from Tacon Madres Food Truck. Check out the cute details while you're there, like the horseshoes on the fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFMch_0gzxEGFX00

Wild Wild West End Saloon Sanford – Dani Meyering

31. Celery City
114 S Palmetto Ave
407-915-5541

32. Wop's Hops
419 S Sanford Ave
407-878-7819

33. Brix and Mortar Winery
117 S Palmetto Ave
(407) 688-3078

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvwrP_0gzxEGFX00

Brix and Mortar Winery in Sanford – Dani Meyering

34. Suffering Bastard Tiki Bar – a MUST visit
200 South Myrtle Ave
This authentic tiki bar is tucked inside Tuffy's Bottle Shop. Space is limited so get there early or set expectations for a wait

35. Loggerhead Distillery
124 W 2nd St
(321) 800-8566
Technically this is not a bar, but Loggerhead Distillery is a must visit. Pick up a bottle of handcrafted spirits like Sweet Tea Vodka or Key Lime Gin. During special events, some cocktails are served at the distillery.

MORE IDEAS…

Check out our guide to budget-friendly dates in Sanford too!

Feature image credit: authenticflorida.com

The post 35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022

Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your love, or a last hoorah for the summer, we've got you covered! Check out our full guide to Labor Day Weekend in Orlando, from lazy weekend ideas to activity ideas, weekend events and staycation deals.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida Zoo to open new train attraction this fall

SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that its popular miniature streamliner is set to reopen with a new train coming down the tracks. The new train attraction called "The Champion" is set to open this fall to carry kids and adults on a loop around the Zoo, including views of Florida landscapes, realistic miniature railroad crossings, and the train depot near the zoo's entrance.
SANFORD, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Sanford, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Feel the power of love at the Daytona Bandshell

Back in Time, a Huey Lewis & '80s tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 5, and Living on a Prayer, a Bon Jovi tribute band, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Back in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida zoo introduces new train

SANFORD, Fla. — Of course, animals are the stars of the show at the Central Florida Zoo, but soon a new attraction will be up and running. It's been nearly three years since people could take a train ride around the zoo property, but a new train is close to accepting riders.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Things To Do#Beer Day#Food Truck#Fresh Meat#Airbnb Rentals#Beer Bar#Bjcp Certified Beer
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach

One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

5 Unique Places to Practice Boozy Yoga

Does it take a little more than the promise of shavasana at the end of yoga class to coax you onto your yoga mat? The mind, body and soul benefits of practicing yoga are reason enough to head to the... The post 5 Unique Places to Practice Boozy Yoga appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
orlandoweekly.com

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando. Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach

In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
298
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy