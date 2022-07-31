35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!

35 Things to Do in Sanford

1. Take a craft beer tour

Have you ever wondered about the history of craft beer in Historic Downtown Sanford? Or the story behind the district’s popular craft breweries? The Sanford Craft Beer & History Tour covers all that and more! Sanford Brew & History Tour is led by regarded beer aficionado and BJCP Certified Beer Judge, Gary Holmes. Tours start at 3:00 pm and last at least 90 minutes.

The craft beer tour costs $29 per person and beer samples are included. Everyone on the tour must be 21 and up to participate in this tour. A valid government-issued ID is required as proof of age.

2. Take a tour with Limo Cycle

Limo Cycle is pure fun on wheels and a great way to spend the weekend or evening with other couples.

855-7569-386

From $30/person

3. Learn Sanford's history on a tour

Follow in the footsteps of Sanford's great history. Historic Downtown Sanford Tours & Experiences offers a variety of tours. Each tour is led by a friendly and knowledgeable tour guide. And considering the amount of cool information you'll learn, each tour is pretty affordable. The Downtown Sanford Historical Tour is $20.00 per person and is an active, fascinating look into the town's history. You'll get to see a side of downtown Sanford you probably had no idea existed.

4. Get a little spooky on the Sanford Ghost Tour

If thrills and chills are more your speed then consider the Sanford Ghost Tour from Historic Downtown Sanford Tours & Experiences . This tour is also $20 per person, but puts a whole different spin on Sanford's history. After all, a town that is 150 years old is bound to have some spirits stirring around. It's definitely one of the most interesting things to do in Sanford.

6. Work together at Escape Artists

Find clues, solve riddles and get caught in the moment as you work together to escape! All rooms are private so you'll have a great time working together without any distractions.

321-200-5304

7. Indulge in handcrafted marshmallows and ice cream

Venture to the Wondermade cafe in Sanford for the widest range of Wondermade marshmallows and ice creams, including some flavors only sold in store. There are so many unique ways to satisfy your sweet tooth here.

8. Brew your own beer

With four different classes to choose from at Sanford Homebrew Shop , we're sure you'll find something to make for a fun and unique date night. Plus, there is a taproom in the store so you can try the fresh beer from the expert brewers.

407-732-6931

Prices vary depending on class

9. Stargaze at the planetarium at Seminole State College

The Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium at Seminole State College hosts weekly shows exploring the night sky. Currently the planetarium is closed for an extensive reimagining of the space. It is expected to reopen in January 2023 with a week long “Space Week” celebration.

9. Stroll, jog, or bike the Sanford Riverwalk

What makes Sanford so special is its location along Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River. It is this waterfront location that attracted settlers to build here, making it a massive destination for shopping and trade. Come see the waterways for yourself along the Sanford Riverwalk . It is nearly five miles long and one of the best things to do in Sanford and accessible in downtown Sanford as well as near the Central Florida Zoo.

10. Go zip lining at the Central Florida Zoo

Calling all adventure lovers! Zip lining at Seminole Aerial Adventures is the perfect date night for you. You do not need to pay admission to the zoo to enjoy this adventure. Reservations are best since there are only so many timeslots each day, available online.

11. Stroll the botanical gardens of the Central Florida Zoo

If you're looking for classic things to do in Sanford, the Central Florida Zoo should be near the top. This zoo is more than just a place to see fascinating animals. It is built among a beautiful stretch of wetlands. The flowers and plantlife that surround the zoo are worth a visit if you enjoy the beauty of nature.

Recommendation: If you visit during the holiday season then tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival are a must!

12. Cruise and dine on Lake Monroe

Cruise the historic St. Johns River aboard an authentic sternwheel paddleboat. St. Johns Rivership Co. invites you to see the real Florida while dining, drinking and dancing to live music.

321-441-3030

13. Spend a day/night on a house boat

One of Sanford's best kept secrets is this little hideaway! Spend the evening on the town and come “home” to this beautiful floating bungalow on the St. Johns River.

14. Check out happenings at the Wayne Densch Theatre

Snuggle up to your honey and catch a classic movie at one of the Movie Classics Showings or attend a live show.

407-321-8111

Prices Vary

15. Enjoy a park in the historic Sanford neighborhood

If you have kids along with you, one of the best things to do in Sanford is to go to Park on Park . While most families flock to Fort Mellon Park along the water in downtown Sanford, Park on Park is a quieter park with more shade.

Plus, it is surrounded by the gorgeous historic homes of Sanford. You might think you're in Savannah, Georgia for a brief moment as you drive the tree-lined streets with incredible historic homes all around.

The playground is sure to be popular with your kiddos. And, if you don't have kids along with you, visit Park on Park for the precious and beautiful butterfly garden.

16. Browse the Magnolia Square Market for delicious German groceries

If you've ever been to Sanford before you have probably heard all about Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe. The treasured German restaurant is a landmark of downtown Sanford, and right around the corner is the Magnolia Square Market , owned by the same family.

Walk in to browse the shelves of colorful German candies and delicious groceries imported direct from Germany. There is also a deli counter where you can order fresh meat as well as made-to-order sandwiches. A cooler in the back offers a variety of imported German beer that you can enjoy in-store or out on the patio.

17. Heat things up at Spice is Nice

If you've ever wondered why people are so fascinated with hot sauce, this is the place to learn. Dino Ferri is the Owner of Spice Is Nice store in downtown Sanford. “I love everything about Sanford, especially that you can walk everywhere. It's so walkable!” he explained to us as we visited during the store's opening weeks.

Don't worry if you're just not that into hot sauce. Pop in for a visit to Spice is Nice anyhow. You can sample just about 100 different hot sauces, and Dino cares more about actual flavor rather than heat. And there is a large variety of gourmet goodies to browse too.

Bonus! Magpies Modern General Store is right next to Spice is Nice. Stop in here to browse a variety of local goods as well as unique gifts that are environmentally friendly.

18. Experience an intimate horseback ride for two at Hidden Palms Ranch

Enjoy a beautiful and relaxing ride as you enjoy the scenery on this trail ride through the beautiful Lake Jesup Conservation Area.

407-620-7880

19. Embark on a food hall crawl at Henry's Depot

Located on the site of a historic train station, Henry's Depot is a fantastic destination for a food crawl. There are multiple food vendors, including some of the best seafood in the Orlando area at The Current Seafood Counter. Plus, a wonderful Florida-themed bar called The Basin sits in the back of the food hall so you can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail with your food crawl.

Sanford Restaurants

20. Enjoy an intimate dinner for two at The Tennessee Truffle.

Perhaps the most romantic restaurant in Sanford is The Tennessee Truffle. Every single item on the menu is farm fresh and made from scratch. Sanford locals swear by this place, and rightfully so. Reservations are highly recommended, call 321-594-1518. Closed Mon, Tues,& Wed, and open on Sunday for brunch only.

21. The District

Hand crafted new American cuisine

112 W. 2nd Street

407-330-2730

22. Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe

German

205 E First Street

407-321-2204

23. The Old Jailhouse

American

113 Palmetto Avenue

407-548-6964

24. Fuel BBQ

BBQ

120 South Park Avenue

407-328-4848

25. Buster's Bistro

Belgian

300 S Sanford Ave

407-732-6880

26. The Breezeway

Casual Grill

112 E 1st St.

407-878-1284

27. The Corner Cafe

Bistro

101 W 1st St, Ste A

407-322-3779

28. The Yardery

A marvelous all-outdoor dining restaurant and bar

415 E 4th Street

(407) 878-2179

Where to Drink – Sanford Bars

29. The Imperial at Washburn Imports

116 E 1st St

407-322-1449

30. Go Western at Wild Wild West End Saloon

One of the popular things to do in downtown Sanford has long been to hang out at West End Trading Company. Now, these same owners have expanded right next door at the Wild Wild West End Saloon . This modern country-themed bar is a whole lot of fun. And the outdoor patio is a great hang-out spot, complete with delicious food from Tacon Madres Food Truck. Check out the cute details while you're there, like the horseshoes on the fence.

31. Celery City

114 S Palmetto Ave

407-915-5541

32. Wop's Hops

419 S Sanford Ave

407-878-7819

33. Brix and Mortar Winery

117 S Palmetto Ave

(407) 688-3078

34. Suffering Bastard Tiki Bar – a MUST visit

200 South Myrtle Ave

This authentic tiki bar is tucked inside Tuffy's Bottle Shop. Space is limited so get there early or set expectations for a wait

35. Loggerhead Distillery

124 W 2nd St

(321) 800-8566

Technically this is not a bar, but Loggerhead Distillery is a must visit. Pick up a bottle of handcrafted spirits like Sweet Tea Vodka or Key Lime Gin. During special events, some cocktails are served at the distillery.



