Arrest Report - July 28, 2022

www.wascotrib.com
Related
Man arrested in connection to Oak Street slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Mario Bojorquez last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Mario Alberto Romo, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located Romo near the intersection of Panama Lane and Colony Street […]
1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
Man questioned in Jefferson Park death admitting drinking, driving recklessly
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man questioned in the death of a woman authorities say was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park admitted being drunk and driving recklessly, according to a court filing. The man said he was impaired when he arrived at the park July 12 and admitted “driving recklessly throughout the park […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested July 31st in a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield.
BPD searches for attempted theft suspect in ATM incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month. The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM. […]
Woman charged after driving with 30,000 fentanyl pills, juvenile in car: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills inside her car, according to a court filing. Johana Gallegos also had a 14-year-old traveling in the Mazda sedan she drove April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a […]
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
KGET 17
Accident kills 1, closes road near Centennial High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He...
CHP: Arvin man arrested in July car-to-car shooting on Hwy. 58
CHP said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Crash on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Dead after Traffic Accident near Cecil Avenue. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the highway at Cecil Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, an Audi was traveling in the fast lane when, for reasons unknown, a male pedestrian tried to cross the Highway. The driver of the Audi swerved to avoid the man but struck him with the car’s driver-side mirror. Shortly after, the pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet as well.
1 Woman Injured In A Car Crash In East Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a car crash that killed a woman. The collision occurred in east Bakersfield at about 4 a.m. A car struck Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt [..]
UPDATE: Ex-chief, officers settle KHSD lawsuit for $2.25M
UPDATE: Andreesen on Wednesday said the suit settled for $2.25 million. He said the community should be proud of Lopeteguy and the two officers for honoring their oath as police officers and refusing to engage in illegal conduct. “These three officers should be commended for what they did, and what they refused to do,” Andreesen […]
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
Man said he didn’t know what he hit in crash that injured girl, 11: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving home the night of June 4, Dhanjibai Patel and his wife noticed damage to the front passenger side of their SUV, according to a recently-filed court document. Patel, 79, said they began retracing their route when police stopped him in connection with hitting and seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl […]
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Bakersfield alley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
Man accused of forcing miscarriage pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint while forcing her to take pills to induce a miscarriage has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records. Jagmeet Sandhu pleaded no contest Wednesday and five other charges — including murder — were dismissed, according to the records. He […]
Comments / 0